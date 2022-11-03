Northeast Business Group on Health Launches Well Gauge
Survey tool aims to help employers measure progress in creating a Culture of Mental Wellness
Providing benefits coverage and offering programs for mental health are essential – but not sufficient – to support employee well-being.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northeast Business Group on Health (NEBGH) today launched “Well Gauge,” a tool to help HR, employee benefit, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leaders measure their organizations’ progress in creating a culture of mental wellness.
— Amy Tippett-Stangler, Senior Vice President, NEBGH
Employers all across the country recognize that mental wellness has become a key component to establishing and maintaining a healthy workforce and productive work environment. In fact, a recent survey by WTW revealed that two in three U.S. employers plan to make employee mental health and emotional wellbeing programs one of their top three health priorities over the next three years.
“Providing benefits coverage and offering programs for mental health are essential – but not sufficient – to support employee well-being,” said Amy Tippett-Stangler, Senior Vice President, NEBGH. “Creating diverse, inclusive environments in which mental health is a priority, mental illness is de-stigmatized, and employees feel valued as whole people is central to building a healthy, productive and committed workforce. Well Gauge was created to give employers a tool to assess their progress in developing a culture of mental well-being and identify actions to enhance their efforts.”
Well Gauge is a survey tool created by a 15-member working committee convened regularly by NEBGH over the last 10 months. Committee members include senior benefits leaders, clinicians and healthcare stakeholders.
The survey includes four sections, each focused on an essential component to creating a culture of mental wellness:
• Communicate a Commitment to Mental Health
• Engage Leadership at All Levels
• Demonstrate a Commitment to Mental Health Equity
• Foster Environments that Support Total Health
After completing each section, employers receive a score along with action steps they can implement to improve their efforts and track their progress toward developing a culture of mental wellbeing.
“As we look at the impact of the pandemic on our collective mental health, it is critical to empower organizations with the knowledge to support employee mental health,” said Rachael Steimnitz, Workplace Mental Health Director at National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City. “The Well Gauge tool will be an important contribution to help companies reduce stigma and promote mental health among all staff.”
The Well Gauge tool is available to employers and the public at no cost, and can be accessed here.
About Northeast Business Group on Health
NEBGH is an employer-led, multi-stakeholder coalition that empowers members to drive excellence in health and achieve the highest value in healthcare delivery and the consumer experience. NEBGH employer/purchaser members cover 6 million lives in the U.S. and 10 million globally.
Ed Emerman
Eagle Public Relations
+1 609-240-2766
eemerman@eaglepr.com