Silver Lining Successfully Launched 2 Art Collections On The Metaverse To A Global Audience
Hundreds of art enthusiasts gathered in a metaverse gallery to interact with the art and the artists.NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Lining’s Small Business Artist Program was launched with the mission to spark conversations and combat the injustice, bias, and discrimination that small business owners from marginalized communities face through the universal language of art.
As part of that mission, Silver Lining has partnered with JPMorgan Chase and GoDaddy to produce the Global Collection and Wells Fargo to produce the State of Small Business in America Collection.
These two collections were revealed to the public for the first time in a virtual art festival held on October 27, 2022, from 7 PM- 9 PM EST. The festival brought artists and audiences from all parts of the world together in a fun, interactive, and immersive experience.
The Global Collection, supported by JPMorgan Chase & GoDaddy.
12 Artists from all around the world have been commissioned to create a piece of art, in their own medium, exploring the challenges that small business owners from marginalized communities face. . 5 of these Artists are US-Based and have specific commissions to do a piece of art that represents the 500 small business owners from Silver Lining’s Impact 5X Economic Justice Project.
View the Global Collection in the metaverse by visiting the gallery.
The State of Small Business in America Collection, supported by Wells Fargo
10 Filmmakers from across the United States have been commissioned to create mini-documentaries telling the story of The State of Small Businesses in their community.
View the mini-documentary series by visiting this gallery.
You may visit the gallery on your computer, or for a VR experience, download the SPATIAL App on your Apple or Android Device.
About Silver Lining
Since 2005, Silver Lining has been helping small business owners worldwide build more profitable and sustainable businesses through their tech-enabled and data-driven small business growth program - SLAP™ - the Silver Lining Action Plan. Their proven behavior change science methodology is the new modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Additionally, as part of their commitment to do everything "Small Business First," they have since launched - Thank You Small Business - a Global Movement to thank, celebrate and support all small businesses globally, as well as Impact5X, an economic justice initiative to decrease barriers to access for small business owners from marginalized communities. To learn more about Silver Lining, please visit: http://smallbizsilverlining.com/
About JPMorgan Chase & Co
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs worldwide by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights, and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. Visit: https://www.godaddy.com/godaddy-for-good/empower
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. Visit https://welcome.wf.com/impact/
