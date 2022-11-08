Increasing visibility of research resources on bioRxiv and medRxiv as a key part of a preprint

Resource table mockup on bioRxiv

RRIDs are a new way to improve resource findability and reproducibility. A project by SciScore funded by CZI will add a Resource table for all preprints.

We’re excited to partner with SciCrunch to create structured resource tables for preprints and look forward to seeing the different ways in which authors & readers will use these linked resources.” — Dario Taraborelli, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative