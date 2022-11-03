Global Spine Implants Market Growth Trajectory

Spine implants Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Spine Implants Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Spine Implants Global Market Report 2022”, the spine implants market is expected to grow from $10.50 billion in 2021 to $11.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The spine implants market size is expected to grow to $15.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The rising incidences of spinal disorders coupled with the usage of minimally invasive surgical procedures are contributing to the growth of the global spinal implants market.

Key Trends In The Spine Implants Market

The innovation of implants in providing minimally invasive and motion-preserving stabilization is a major trend in the spine implants market.

Overview Of The Spine Implants Market

The market for spine implants consists of sales of inserts used in spinal surgery. Spine implants are the devices used to correct the deformity in the spine, stabilize and strengthen the spine and facilitate fusion of bones in different disorders such as degenerative disc disease, kyphosis, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, and fracture. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing spine implants by the sales of these products.

Spine Implants Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Spinal Fusion Devices, Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices, Spinal Bone Stimulators, Spine Biologics

By Procedure: Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

By Material: Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic

By End Use: Hospitals, Specialty Orthopedic And Spine Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography: The spine implants global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical, Alphatec Holdings, Orthofix International, and RTI Surgical.

Spine Implants Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides spine implants global market outlook. The market report analyzes spine implants market size, spine implants market growth drivers, spine implants market share, spine implants market segments, spine implants global market major players, spine implants global market growth across geographies, spine implants market trends and spine implants global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

