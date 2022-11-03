Move As One Is Transforming Organizational Culture by Developing Authentic Leaders
The program works from the inside out and builds teams that move from egocentric and stuck patterns to a mindfully collaborative frameworkMINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the work sphere, individuals and organizations need to become more adaptable and develop the capabilities to respond in real-time to the disruptive world. Healing past wounds to become self-aware is paramount to uplifting a team as a unit. Collective empowerment is critical for success and growth.
Move As One is a leadership training program for employees that aims to prepare leaders for a future that is continually evolving and becoming more interconnected, interdependent, and complex. The program facilitates the emergence of collective leadership that meets challenges in a more integrated, intentional, and authentic way.
Authentic leadership emerges from mindful, aware consciousness that inspires meaningful, co-creative engagement to care for the whole. The unique program helps leaders become masterful agents of change that sync their emotional awareness to the highest wisdom of their work.
Moving beyond traditional leadership adjectives like assertive, inspirational, and confident, authentic management approaches leadership with sincerity, self-awareness, and open communication. By continually expressing mindful awareness, an authentic leader can engender loyalty and trust within one’s team and organization to promote job satisfaction.
In the Authentic Leadership program, leaders are taught to move beyond current conditioning to heal the trauma that may be inhibiting their effectiveness as managers. By motivating them from the inside out, they can connect with their emotional intelligence and propagate others to develop skills that make them thrive and succeed. Aligning with body and wisdom emerges clarity that activates energies of inspiration and resilience.
Cultivating the Move As One system moves the community in rhythm to increase performance and productivity. The program reignites motivation, which in turn, improves decision-making and leadership skills. The ability to communicate openly and engage in teamwork that facilitates fundamental system change is the eventual intention of the training.
An extension of the Authentic Leadership program is the Mindful Manager program. The course helps new and experienced managers align with their purposeful direction by embracing critical takeaways from the main program. The program inspires and supports their wisdom to stay mindfully in check with their rhythm to fulfill their purpose of being authentic and collaborative leaders. Furthermore, they can appreciate their value and contributions, which develops financial well-being.
The program is devised in a tactful five-part series that facilitates mindful leadership via a fun game format. In order of chronology, the steps begin with clarity of purpose and progressively move on to self-awareness, a balanced team-building framework, engagement, and finally, cultivating a thriving work culture.
“My intentions behind these offerings are to help nourish our intuitive wisdom by releasing old paradigms and imbalanced wounds to enable self-compassion,” says the founder and creator of the leadership training program for employees, Julie Delene.
The Move As One system helps leaders and teams co-create and change human behavior to be more mindful and collaborative. Using the 5 Mindful Moves™, the program guides organic, co-creative growth by combining mindfulness with strategic leadership, execution performance, and ecosystem awareness.
