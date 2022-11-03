Global Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Market Growth Trajectory

Minimal invasive surgery devices Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports.

As per The Business Research Company's "Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the minimal invasive surgery devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.04 billion in 2021 to $28.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The minimally invasive surgery devices market growth is expected to grow to $36.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The increasing awareness for minimally invasive surgeries among people is driving the minimally invasive surgery devices market.

Key Trends In The Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Market

Technologically advanced minimally invasive surgery (MIS) devices with improvements in image guidance, fiber-optics, mini dental implants, and robotic control systems are increasingly opted by patients to treat medical conditions such as aneurysms, cardiac procedures, dental and spinal procedures. Less-invasive surgical procedures with enhanced capabilities in the areas of imaging, micromachining, robotic equipment and components, software systems, and others are becoming popular in the healthcare industry. For instance, video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), is a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed to completely remove an organ of the human body to treat traumatic injury, infection, or cancer in the lungs. VATS is performed using a video camera where a small tube called a thoracoscope to which the camera is connected, is inserted through a small incision between the ribs. Furthermore, imaging technology involved in MIS, virtual reality (VR) is becoming a significant area of development. Other MIS techniques are applied to perform surgeries such as single-site laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgeries, needlescopic surgery, cardiac and spinal surgeries, and others.

Overview Of The Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Market

The minimally invasive surgery devices market consists of sales of minimally invasive surgical devices and related services. The minimally invasive surgery devices are used to minimize the surgical incisions and trauma in the body.

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Handheld Instruments, Inflation Devices, Cutter Instruments, Guiding Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Auxiliary Devices, Monitoring & Visualization Devices

By Application: Laparoscopy, Cardiovascular, Cosmetic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Other Applications

By End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), Research Institutes

By Geography: The global minimal invasive surgery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Smith & Nephew Plc., Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon Inc, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides minimal invasive surgery devices market research and an overview of minimal invasive surgery devices market. The market report analyzes minimal invasive surgery devices market size, minimal invasive surgery devices market growth drivers, minimal invasive surgery devices market segments, minimal invasive surgery devices market major players, minimal invasive surgery devices market growth across geographies, and minimal invasive surgery devices market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

