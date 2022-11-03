Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Growth Trajectory

laboratory automation systems Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The laboratory automation systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.52 billion in 2021 to $5.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.40%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The laboratory automation systems market growth is expected to grow to $6.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.10%. Increased demand for microbiology testing and standardization of sample-collection devices for microbiology culture has driven the adoption of automated laboratory systems for culture-based laboratory testing in clinical microbiology.

Key Trends In The Laboratory Automation Systems Market

The hospital laboratories are increasingly adopting RFID technology for laboratory automation systems due to its better productivity and product quality reduced costs for technology, error reduction, faster delivery of samples, and reduced human intervention. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is an automatic system of identification based on wireless communication, consisting of a tag and a reader which can communicate through radiofrequency. RFID technology is similar to bar code technology but is more beneficial as it can perform some additional functions and actions automatically without human intervention than bar code technology. An RFID system is equipped with a transponder, transceiver, and a data processing unit to meet enhanced identification and tracking requirements in hospital laboratories. Laboratory automated systems use RFID tags attached with patient samples for identification and smart cards to store patients’ data under a workstation that monitors the process in the laboratory

Overview Of The Laboratory Automation Systems Market

The laboratory automation systems market consists of sales of laboratory automation systems and related services. The laboratory automation system speedup the processes such as drug discovery, vaccine production, and others. Laboratory automation systems include clinical laboratory machines, equipment, and instruments, which analyze and automate many samples in the laboratory with minimal human intervention.

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Equipment & Software: Automated Liquid Handling, Microplate Readers, Standalone Robots, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Software And Informatics, Other Equipment

By Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, Proteomics Solutions, Other Applications

By End User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, Hospitals And Private Labs, Academic Institutes

By Type: Modular Automation, Total Lab Automation

By Geography: The laboratory automation systems global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Tecan Group, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Qiagen, Roche, Abbott, Siemens, and Eppendorf.

The market report analyzes laboratory automation systems market size, laboratory automation systems market growth drivers, laboratory automation systems market segments, laboratory automation systems global market major players, laboratory automation systems market growth across geographies, and laboratory automation systems global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

