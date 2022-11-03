Global Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market Growth Trajectory

Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022”, the food and beverage testing kits market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.18 billion in 2021 to $18.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The food and beverages testing kits market is expected to grow to $24.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.30%. The rising incidence of infectious diseases is increasing the demand for testing services, thus driving the food and beverage testing kits market.

Key Trends In The Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market

The latest trend in the food and beverage testing kits market is the introduction of forwarding laser light scatter technology. Forward laser light scatters (FLLS) can be used to measure bacterial growth in food and beverage products for an early determination of antimicrobial susceptibility. This technology works by using a laser light source to measure a liquid sample's optical density (OD). The FLLS system can obtain results in about 6 hours for fast-growing microorganisms and can take up to 18 hours for slower-growing organisms. The high speed and accuracy of this technology are useful in clinical use for expediting testing results, thereby improving the choice of suitable antimicrobial treatment, and supporting processes. Institutes such as Hettich, MIT and Purdue University, St. Jude are using and studying this technology for a better understanding and to increase the accuracy of identifying the pathogens.

Overview Of The Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market

Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market Segmentation

• By Product: Consumables, Equipment

• By Application: Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, Fruits And Vegetables

• By Technology: Traditional, Rapid

• By Contaminants Type: Pathogens, GMO's, Pesticides, Toxins.

• By Geography: The global food and beverage testing kits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Mérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Ecolab Inc, Bureau Veritas S.A., ALS Limited, AsureQuality, and FoodChain ID

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides food and beverage testing kits global market analysis and an overview of food and beverage testing kits global market. The market report analyzes food and beverage testing kits global market size, food and beverage testing kits global market growth drivers, food and beverage testing kits global market segments, food and beverage testing kits market major players, food and beverage testing kits market growth across geographies, and food and beverage testing kits market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

