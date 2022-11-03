Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market The emergence of hyper-scale data centers to create growth prospects.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maximize Market Research has published a report on the "Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market" that provides a detailed analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. According to the report, Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market was valued at USD 399.9 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 2,638.89 Million by 2029, at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Report Scope & Research Methodology:

The research includes complete market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complex market statistics in clear terms, the history and current state of the industry, as well as estimated market size and trends. The study looks at all industry segments (Type, Cooling Fluids, Application, Data Center, End-Use Industry, and Region), with a focus on major firms such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The report is an investor's guide since it provides a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape of leading players in the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Secondary research is used to identify key companies in the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market, while primary and secondary research is used to determine their market revenues. Interviews with key opinion leaders and industry specialists such as competent front-line staff, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals were conducted as part of primary research, while a review of annual and financial reports of prominent manufacturers was conducted as part of secondary research. Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Fujitsu Limited, and Submer Technologies are some of the major players in the global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market, and the report not only represents global companies but also includes the market holdings of local players in each country. The market structure illustrated in each country, with market holdings by market leaders, followers, and local companies, provides a full insight into the research. The report covers the market's mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships by region, investment, and strategic intent.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Overview:

Computing applications have seen massive growth over the years with organizations adopting various technologies and services such as the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence), ML (Machine Learning), and cloud services for carrying out advanced analysis and automated decision-making. Data analytics is heavily utilized in the fields of blockchain and cryptocurrency as well. Traditionally, air cooling systems were used in data centers but with CPUs and GPUs being churned out with more features and applications, air cooling is falling back. These are slowly being replaced by immersion cooling systems. In an immersion cooling system, the servers and other components are submerged in a thermally conductive dielectric fluid. This eliminates the need for air cooling. This method is considered to be a more efficient and sustainable form of data center coolers.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Dynamics:

The advent of technologies such as AI, ML, cloud computing, cryptocurrency mining, and blockchain has increased the demand for storage and computational activity since it requires processing huge amounts of data. This has resulted in increased size, density, and complexity of data servers given the requirement of higher computing power. The demand for data servers globally has been booming with the rise of such new trends in the market. Such data centers require an efficient procedure to handle the heat produced by the servers. The demand for more efficient cooling systems has been driving the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market. Continual innovations in the market to produce better cooling systems are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The trends of AI and ML continue to force organizations to shift toward liquid-based immersion cooling systems. The main reason aiding this trend is the fact that air cooling systems cannot reduce the heat as required. However there exist technical issues with the structure of the system. This refers to the possible leakage in the device. This is caused due to the pressure created by the heat of the servers. During the cooling process, the heat absorbed by the fluid is turned into a vapor after which a heat exchanger is used to cool the device. During this process, the pressure created can cause leakage. This can hamper the demand for liquid-based cooling systems.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.59% during the forecast period. The growth in the region is primarily driven by the rise of data centers in the US. The country is also embracing the use of Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling systems. The trend of using AI and ML is more prominent in the US increasing its demand for liquid-based cooling systems. This is followed by high investments by major companies to achieve an edge over other competitors, driving the regional market of North America.

Asia has some of the world's fastest-growing economies and digital infrastructure is rapidly expanding, the shift to India to service the Asia-Pacific market is poised to deliver significant growth prospects. Various Asian markets are dealing with difficulties that immersion cooling technologies are ideally suited to overcome. Legacy air cooling is a major problem for data center owners in the region because of excessively hot and humid environments, as well as expensive properties and price sensitivity. All of these issues are addressed by immersion-cooling technologies, which have reduced operating and power costs as well as a smaller footprint.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Single-phase Immersion Cooling System

Two-phase Immersion Cooling System

By Cooling Fluids:

Mineral Oil

Deionized Water

Fluorocarbon-based Fluids

Synthetics Fluids

By Application:

High-performance Computing

Edge Computing

Artificial Intelligence

Cryptocurrency Mining

Others

By Data Center:

Enterprise

Colocation

Wholesale

Hyperscale

Others

By End-Use Industry:

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government & Defence

Retail

Energy

Others

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Key Competitors:

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Allied Control Ltd.

MIDAS Green Technologies

Liquidcool Solutions, Inc.

Nortek Air Solutions

Vertiv Co.

LiquidStack Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Black Box Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Wiwynn Corporation

Submer Technologies

Asperitas Company

DCX

Asetek

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

STULZ GmbH

Schneider Electric

Iceotope Technologies Limited

Key Questions answered in the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Report are:

What is the competitive scenario of the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market?

Which are the key factors aiding the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market growth?

Which region is expected to hold the largest share of the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market by 2029?

What will be the CAGR of the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market during the forecast period?

Which are the prominent players in the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market?

What key trends are likely to emerge in the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market size by 2029?

Which company held the largest share of the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market in 2021?

Which application segment is expected to emerge as the leading segment in the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market?

Which product segment held the largest share of the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market in 2021?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Cooling Fluids, Application, Data Center, End-Use Industry, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Maximize Market Research is leading chemical & material research firm, has also published the following reports:

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market – The Immersion Cooling Fluids Market size is expected to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The immersion cooling market is expected to be driven by increased server rack density and chip density, novel use cases such as hazardous edge computing settings, and a need to reduce energy consumption during data center cooling.

Metalworking Fluids Market – The Metalworking Fluids Market size is expected to reach USD 16.3 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market penetration of MWFs in the end-use industries of industrial and transportation equipment has grown rapidly. The demand is likely to be driven by a surge in the heavy machinery demand in growing economies in the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America.

Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market – The Engineered Fluids Market size is expected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Because of their low friction and ability to avoid the accumulation of abrasion particles on components, fluorinated fluids such as polytetrafluoroethylene have a wide variety of uses in the automobile sector.

