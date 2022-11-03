Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Bioabsorbable Stentss Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Report 2022”, the bioabsorbable stents market is expected to grow from $0.29 billion in 2021 to $0.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The bioabsorbable stents market is expected to grow to $0.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Increasing cardiovascular diseases is a key factor driving the growth of the bioabsorbable stents market.

Key Trends In The Bioabsorbable Stents Market

The drug-eluting stent (DES) is gaining significant popularity in the bioabsorbable stents market. The drug-eluting stent (DES) device was designed to avoid the regeneration of tissue that would otherwise obstruct the artery and this was a new step forward in the treatment of peripheral artery disease.

Overview Of The Bioabsorbable Stents Market

The bioabsorbable stents market consists of sales of bioabsorbable stents and related services. Bioabsorbable stents, also known as Bioresorbable stents (BRS) or vascular scaffolds are coronary stents that can fully dissolve in the body. These biodegradable stents are used in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures for providing structural support to the treated vessels and preventing acute recoil & restenosis. Bioabsorbable stents are commonly used in the treatment of heart diseases.

Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Polymer-based Bioabsorbable Stents, Metal-based Bioabsorbable Stents

• By Absorption Rate: Slow- absorption stents, Fast- absorption Stents

• By Applications: Coronary Artery Diseases, Peripheral Artery Diseases

• By Geography: The global bioabsorbable stents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Reva Medical, Elixir Medical Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Amaranth Medical Inc., Zorion Medical, Tepha, Inc., S3V Vascular Technologies, ICON Interventional Systems, and Arterius Limited.

Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of bioabsorbable stents industry. The market report analyzes bioabsorbable stents global market size, bioabsorbable stents global market growth drivers, bioabsorbable stents global market share, bioabsorbable global stents market segments, bioabsorbable stents global market major players, bioabsorbable stents global market growth across geographies, and bioabsorbable stents global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The bioabsorbable stents market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

