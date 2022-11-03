Ceramic Membrane Market size is forecast to reach US$7.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Ceramic Membrane Market size is forecast to reach US$7.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramic Membrane Market size is forecast to reach US$7.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Globally, the usage of ceramic membrane for liquid filtration, purification, cleaning, desalination, and dewatering of products, in various applications is driving the market growth. These membranes either- porous membranes or dense membranes, are artificial membranes made from inorganic materials such as silicon carbide and alumina. The growing application area of ceramic membrane across pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemical and petrochemical, biotechnology, and other areas, are surging the demand for ceramic membrane. Ceramic membrane is utilized in technologies such as microfiltration, nano-filtration, ultrafiltration, and others. Moreover, the increasing demand from water and wastewater treatment projects for ceramic membrane is forecasted to drive the Ceramic Membrane Market growth.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ceramic Membrane market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the Ceramic Membrane Market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the water and wastewater treatment sector. For instance, according to International Trade Administration (ITA), China National Bureau of Statistics reported that from 2015 to 2020, China invested US$81.6 billion in municipal wastewater system, including new treatment facilities, rainwater-sewage diversion systems, sludge mitigation, reclaimed water, and initial rainfall treatment.

2. Rapidly rising demand for ceramic membrane in the food & beverage industry for purification, cleaning, desalination, and dewatering of products, has driven the growth of the Ceramic Membrane Market.

3. The increasing demand for ceramic membrane in pharmaceutical sector, due to its usage in the separation and filtration processes, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Ceramic Membrane Market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the problems associated with ceramic membrane and high manufacturing cost can hinder the growth of the Ceramic Membrane Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The ultrafiltration segment held the largest share in the Ceramic Membrane Market in 2021. Ultrafiltration technology is used to separate molecules present in water and for pressure related operations. Therefore, it exhibits huge applications including water treatment, dairy processing, sterilization, petroleum refining, and other applications.

2. The water and wastewater treatment segment held the largest share in the ceramic membranes market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2027. Ceramic membranes are extensively utilized in water and wastewater treatment due to their distinctive properties such as high flux, long life, flexibility of operation, and antifouling property.

3. The rising growth of several end-use industries has uplifted the development of the ceramic membranes market. For instance, according to Invest India, the pharmaceutical industry in India is expected to reach US$65 billion by 2024 and US$120 billion by 2030. Additionally, Under the Budget 2021 of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, the government allocated Rs 1,41,000 crore (US$ 18,455.9 Million) for wastewater treatment and solid waste management (SWM).

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ceramic Membrane industry are:

1. TAMI Industries

2. Nijhuis Saur Industries

3. Atech Innovation GmbH

4. Hyflux Ltd.

5. H2O Innovation Inc.

