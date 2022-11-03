Waterborne Coatings Market: VOC-free coatings to create lucrative business opportunities for investors 2029

Waterborne Coatings Market

Emerging economies are expected to be the touch points of the lucrative trade in the waterborne coatings market.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, Nov 03, 2022: Maximize Market Research has published a report on the "Waterborne Coatings Market" that provides a detailed analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. According to the report, Waterborne Coatings Market was valued at USD 81.17 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 109.39 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Waterborne Coatings Market Report Scope & Research Methodology:

The research includes complete market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complex market statistics in clear terms, the history and current state of the industry, as well as estimated market size and trends. The study looks at all industry segments (Resin Type, Application, and Region), with a focus on major firms such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The report is an investor's guide since it provides a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape of leading players in the Waterborne Coatings market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Secondary research is used to identify key companies in the Waterborne Coatings market, while primary and secondary research is used to determine their market revenues. Interviews with key opinion leaders and industry specialists such as competent front-line staff, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals were conducted as part of primary research, while a review of annual and financial reports of prominent manufacturers was conducted as part of secondary research. BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., and PPG Industries Inc. are some of the major players in the global Waterborne Coatings market, and the report not only represents global companies but also includes the market holdings of local players in each country. The market structure illustrated in each country, with market holdings by market leaders, followers, and local companies, provides a full insight into the research. The report covers the market's mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships by region, investment, and strategic intent.

Waterborne Coatings Market Overview:

Waterborne coatings are eco-friendly surface treatment which is an amalgamation of binder, pigment, and additives with water. Water is used as almost 80% of the solvent. This helps for an even and easy application of the paint or coating. They have a huge market mainly on account that these coatings have a VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds). Applicable by spray or brush, waterborne coatings take a long time to dry. However, they have several features such as high gloss and corrosion protection, rich pigmentation with good heat resistance. It also has low toxins and flammability making it a preferred choice among consumers across the globe.

Waterborne Coatings Market Dynamics:

The coatings industry has been witnessing a shift in preference from solvent-borne coatings to environment-friendly coatings. This has increased the demand for waterborne coatings. The awareness among people regarding the ill effects of VOCs has been growing, increasing demand for waterborne coatings. This trend is supported by government rules and regulations against the use of coatings containing VOCs. New laws expect players to follow regulations such as Eco-Product Certification Scheme (ECS). Several laws on curbing the spread of air pollution are also passed. Such trends globally are driving the waterborne coatings market growth.

A major market where waterborne coatings are used extensively in the automotive industry. Growing global automotive sales are expected to be a key driver of the waterborne coatings market. Since these coatings are resistant to heat and corrosion, they make for a popular choice in the industry.

Emerging economies are expected to be the touch points of the lucrative trade in the waterborne coatings market. These countries are witnessing rapid growth and development along with the rise in the purchasing power of the citizens. The higher consumption from end-users part is increasing sales and driving investments in construction, automobiles, electronic goods, and consumer goods.

One of the shortcomings of the market however is waterborne coatings price fluctuations. Raw materials required to produce these coatings witness fluctuations in price. Similarly, the creation of foam used for producing these waterborne coatings may be damaging to the environment, hampering the waterborne coatings market growth.

Waterborne Coatings Market Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 40 percent for the year 2021 and is expected to dominate the market by 2029. Rapid development in the region is fuelling growth in industries such as automotive, consumer goods, appliances, and construction. The growth in these industries boosted the local demand for water-based coating. China is expected to dominate APAC waterborne coatings market by 2029. The growing demand for cheap housing and the government’s investments in the construction and automotive industry are major factors driving the market growth in the region.

Waterborne Coatings Market in North America is expected to observe rapid growth. This growth is attributed to fierce regional competition in the market. Major players in the market are pushing R&D facilities to develop innovative products to stand out along with providing a wide variety to their consumers.

Waterborne Coatings Market Segmentation:

By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Polyvinylidene Chloride

Others

By Application:

Architectural

Residential

Non-Residential

Industrial

Automotive

General Industrial

Protective

Wood

Marine

Packaging

Coil

Others

Waterborne Coatings Market Key Competitors:

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems LLC.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Jotun Group.

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Berger Paints India Limited

Hempel Group

Jotun

KCC CORPORATION

PPG Industries

Sika AG

Covestro AG

Dow

Solvay

SILBERLINE MANUFACTURING CO.

Hexion

The Lubrizol Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Key Questions answered in the Waterborne Coatings Market Report are:

What is the competitive scenario of the Market?

Which are the key factors aiding the Market growth?

Which region is expected to hold the largest share of the Market by 2029?

What will be the CAGR of the Market during the forecast period?

Which are the prominent players in the Waterborne Coatings Market?

What key trends are likely to emerge in the Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected Waterborne Coatings Market size by 2029?

Which company held the largest share of the Waterborne Coatings Market in 2021?

Which application segment is expected to emerge as the leading segment in the Waterborne Coatings Market?

Which product segment held the largest share of the Waterborne Coatings Market in 2021?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Resin Type, Application, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

