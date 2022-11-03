Gushcloud announces two new key hires to head up global commerce operations and distribution of content and IP in Asia
Gushcloud International welcomes Diana Koh as Head of Commerce Operations and Sylvia Chan as the Regional Head of Content & IP for Southeast Asia
I am personally excited to welcome Sylvia and Diana to Gushcloud. They have had impressive track records and deep experiences in the commerce and entertainment industries that we can benefit from.”SINGAPORE, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud International, a global creator and entertainment company, announced today two new key hires to head up its commerce and content units. Diana Koh will be joining the company as Head of Commerce Operations, while Sylvia Chan (top Singaporean creator, entrepreneur, and founder of Night Owl Cinematics) will be joining the team as the Regional Head of Content & IP (intellectual properties) in Asia.
— Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Gushcloud International
Koh will lead the commerce operations where she will work alongside the management team to design and implement strategies to help grow and scale the company, particularly expanding the company’s core interest in live commerce.
“As a team, we see a lot of potential in cross-border live commerce where we can leverage the supply chain power that Gushcloud already has in her 11 offices globally; and to connect the supply chain with key influencers that have the ability to drive sales in live commerce. I am personally excited to join the team and to be able to use my experience to lead Gushcloud to realize its full potential by strengthening its business operations within the commerce unit,” said Koh.
Koh brings 30 years of experience in administration, with 16 years in operations management, warehousing, retail, e-commerce, global logistics, supply chain, and shipping. Prior to working with Gushclud, Koh was Senior Vice President of Operations at Singapore-based fashion e-commerce firm Zilingo where she oversaw B2C and B2B regional logistics operations for Asia, Australia, and the US.
Meanwhile, Chan will develop the full portfolio of media channels and content properties across Southeast Asia and will work closely with Gushcloud’s Southeast Asian offices (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) to improve and introduce new content. As co-founder of a Singaporean media company, Chan has 10 years of experience with a proven track record in content development, content marketing, and brand partnerships.
“Gushcloud is a homegrown company that is a well-established leader in the creator economy and has developed herself successfully into a global company. I am extremely excited to work alongside the management team in creating projects and content that the world will love and to be able to scale all these content pieces globally,” said Chan.
“I am personally excited to welcome Sylvia and Diana to the Gushcloud team. Both of them have had impressive track records and deep experiences in the commerce and entertainment industries that we at Gushcloud can learn and benefit from. As we see creators, content, and commerce intersect and overlap more and more, Gushcloud will be recruiting more professionals with deep expertise to build out our global ambition of being a creator+content+commerce company together. As a team, we are confident that having Sylvia and Diana of their leadership caliber and astute vision will bring nothing but further success to Gushcloud and our mission,” said Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Gushcloud International.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
