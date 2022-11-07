Submit Release
Drees & Sommer goes to Greentech Festival in Singapore

Greentech Festival Singapore

“With our newly opened office in Singapore, we are enhancing our existing presence in Asia. We are excited to come closer to our customers in the region, drawing on our global success record, we bring a winning combination of German-quality and local exp

Stephan Degenhart, MD APAC

Leading European consulting, planning and project management enterprise to partake in the Singapore premiere of the successful European GREENTECH FESTIVAL

The GREENTECH FESTIVAL motto, ‘Together we change the world we live in,’ perfectly matches the Drees & Sommer philosophy about reimagining and reshaping the world to create one we want to live in.”
— Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner, Drees & Sommer

SINGAPORE, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drees & Sommer has confirmed its participation in the premiere of GREENTECH FESTIVAL Singapore, an event promoting innovation and sustainability across two days of conference, exhibition and awards. Drees & Sommer will exhibit and present at the show debuting in Singapore following the company’s successful exhibition in Berlin in June of this year.

The GREENTECH FESTIVAL is a global platform that empowers changemakers and fosters innovative green technologies for a sustainable future. What started as a vision in 2018 has become an overnight success, welcoming over 13,000 visitors in Berlin, Germany, in June of this year. The upcoming Singapore edition promises a diverse program of high-level speakers, an exhibition and prestigious awards ceremony that brings together people, ideas, innovations, companies and organizations that are changing the world for the better.

Drees & Sommer will be exhibiting alongside many prominent industry leaders and sustainability advocates, including Audi and Lufthansa. The company will share insights into how this fast-moving environmental economy will demand change from the built environment and how to stay ahead of the curve.

Drees & Sommer is synonymous with successful buildings, high-yield real estate portfolios, livable cities, efficient infrastructure and future-oriented consulting, and is committed to developing sustainable, cost-efficient, digital and innovative solutions. Sustainability is a key focus of the company’s corporate development on its way to becoming a Beneficial Company by 2030. As a result of its continued international innovation leadership, Drees & Sommer has been nominated for the Singaporean Euro Chamber Sustainability Awards 2022-23.

“We are dedicated to helping developers, investors and companies to outline and structure projects to their fullest potential while future-proofing buildings to create intelligent, sustainable cities. It is clear that the only way to achieve this is to combine technology and sustainability for a better future,” says Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner Drees & Sommer, Managing Director APAC.

Mr Degenhart, who recently relocated to Singapore to drive the success of the company’s new Asia Pacific Hub, will be presenting on the topic of the future of construction on November 18 at the Greentech Festival. He encourages all organizations leading change and investing in a sustainable future to join the conversation at the event.

Sophia Silferkrok
Drees & Sommer
+65 8339 0020
The Blue Way, by Drees & Sommer. A film with a difference

