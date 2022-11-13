Cloud and Web Solutions Provider CLDY Announces Affiliate Programme, Offering More Than S$1000 in Monthly Payouts
Cloud hosting provider CLDY urges partners & affiliates to spread the word about the brand and get up to $80 per successful referral.
Web hosting solutions are essential pieces to building a successful brand online. We want to ensure that we deliver quality solutions to all businesses & we invite everyone to join us as an affiliate.”SINGAPORE, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud hosting provider CLDY urges partners to spread the word about the brand’s quality solutions and services. In exchange, affiliates can maximise their earning potential and get up to $80 per successful referral.
— Dan Chen
CLDY rolls out the brand’s official Affiliate Programme. Aside from being an exciting revenue-generating opportunity, CLDY also offers best-in-world web solutions, helping businesses and individuals accelerate their success online.
Applicants do not need to be CLDY customers to be an affiliate. As long as you have a passion for influencing and marketing, or are on the lookout for a profitable side hustle, then this programme is for you.
No payment thresholds, up to S$80 per successful referral
Once approved, affiliates can start referring any of CLDY’s web, email, or business hosting products to their network. Successful referrals for basic hosting packages like CloudWeb20 (priced at SGD 144/year) allow affiliates to earn an instant 10% commission.
Affiliates who hit above five successful referrals monthly also get a bonus of S$65 per additional referral. Overall, referring the most basic hosting package to five people in your network gives you close to S$400 in commissions or S$80 per referral.
Unlike most affiliate programmes, CLDY does not have a fixed commission rate for all its products and services. The bigger the package or longer the billing cycle, the higher the earnings.
Competitive commissions backed by quality products
Since entering the web solutions market, CLDY has set itself apart from competitors by guaranteeing up to 300% faster speeds, uptime, and support.
“Web hosting solutions are essential pieces to building a successful brand online”, said Dan Chen, MD of CLDY. “So we want to ensure that we deliver quality solutions to businesses in need of it. We invite everyone to join us in this mission by signing up as an affiliate. You not only benefit from CLDY’s credibility as a brand, but you get to explore a new source of income that requires less effort. With CLDY, everybody wins.”
Signing up and earning commissions as an official CLDY affiliate is simple:
1. Sign up as an affiliate for the CLDY Affiliate Program. For existing customers, simply login to your CLDY account and head to the Affiliate tab to receive your unique links.
2. Copy your unique affiliate links and promote them via email, social media, websites, or any way you like.
3. Visitors who land in CLDY from your ads are official referrals. If they make a qualified purchase and ask for no refunds in the next 30 days, you automatically earn a commission.
Affiliates can track online earnings and payouts in real time. For assistance or inquiries, CLDY offers 24/7 customer support.
About CLDY
CLDY is Singapore's fastest-growing cloud hosting company, with a focus on providing innovative and advanced web hosting, email hosting, and cloud hosting products for its clients globally. CLDY is the official Web Host for Singapore's National Day Parade 2022, and as of 2022, serves more than 8,000 businesses worldwide.
