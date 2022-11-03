Submit Release
Bitfari Expands to Europe with NFT Marketplace, Ambassadors and Partnerships

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitfari announces the expansion of its Digital Land NFT Marketplace to Europe. Users of the Bitfari Advertising Platform can select, mint, and distribute information in busy European locations following very simple steps. Bitfari has expanded its billboard network via partnerships in several European countries. The team has also recruited volunteer ambassadors and heavily documented the system for easier user onboarding.

We will leverage our team’s expertise abroad and, in the US, to enable an exciting mix of advertising solutions designed to help our users around the world solve key challenges, such as real-time location-based advertising, programmatic distribution, AR advertising, and geolocation-based ad distribution.

“Bitfari is transforming ad distribution by cutting middlemen and providing advertisers with a plethora of options for low-cost mass communication. Europe is a key market in this endeavor due to its market's high purchasing power, diversity, and multilingual nature.

You can visit land.bitfari.com and follow very simple tutorials to mint digital land and distribute ads in your chosen place. The BItfari Foundation has made available hundreds of coupons to help new users mint NFTs for less than a dollar. NFT minters become virtual billboard auditors and earn crypto by curating ads on the platform. Joining BItfari is free and dozens of volunteer ambassadors can help you learn the system!

About Bitfari

Bitfari provides multiple channels of communication for private, governmental, and corporate actors. They can all now enjoy a global inventory of ad space that is priced, monitored, and regulated by the blockchain. The networks running in Bitfari allow for direct ad pricing and placement (Direct Networks), community-regulated ad pricing and payment (Community Networks), and agency/corporate-regulated networks (Agency networks).

