AUTHOR, INTERNATIONAL SERIAL ENTREPRENEUR & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIST NAMED ONE OF THE STARS OF OCEANIA AWARDEES FOR 2022

Author Fata Ariu Levi Named Stars of Oceania.SALEM, OREGON, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A triennial ceremony was held this past 17 October 2022, at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii by the University of Hawaii Pacific Business Center Program, the Royal House of Keõua nui and Kamehameha Dynasty that commissioned the Award by King Kalakaua in 1885 honoring individuals and organizations for their extraordinary contributions to the health and economic development of the Pacific Islands region and its citizenry.
The last time the Stars of Oceania ceremony was hosted was in 2018.
The Guest Speakers:
* Her Royal Highness Princess Owana Ka'õhelelani La'anui Wilcox Salazar.
* Honorable Senator Mike Gabbard, Hawaii State Senate Chair of Committee on Agriculture and Environment.
"The vision, spirit and wisdom of our Pacific Islands ancestors continue to thrive as evidence in the contributions of every Stars of Oceania Awardees since its inception and we are proud to celebrate the 2022 Award Recipients"...says, Her Royal Highness Princess Owana Ka'õhelelani La'anui Wilcox Salazar, Head of the Royal House of Keõua nui.
Six native Samoans were among the star constellation of the pantheon of 34 and 5 organizations Stars of Oceania Awardees in a ceremony celebration. The Samoan Awardees are:
* U.S. Olympian Gold medalist High Chief Tamali'ifa'aeaTumua Greg Lutu Louganis.
* Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries of the Independent Island Nation of Samoa, High Chief La'aulialemalietoa Polataivao Fosi Schmidt.
* A post colonialism Samoan historian author and serial entrepreneur technologist, Orator Chief Fata and Maulolo of the Malietoa Monarch, Ariu Levi of Salem, Oregon
* International business entrepreneur High Chief Tagaloa Eddie L. Wilson, Apia, Samoa.
* The illustrious Polynesian culture custodian and entertainer High Chief Malietoatauasā Sielu, Honolulu, Hawaii.
* And, The Hotel and Lodging Executive Director David Toleafoa Betham, Laie, Hawaii.
The Stars of Oceania was created and commissioned by the late King Kalakaua of the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1885. Later in 1898, the king's sister Queen Lili'uokalani who inherited the throne in 1891 and subsequently was forced to abdicate her Royal Crown and sworn allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America.
"The Stars of Oceania recognizes and celebrates the contributions of residents not born and raised as such, but whose Aloha and service is testimony to their love for the Islands, Pacific Ocean, Mother Earth, and her gifts "... noted, Dr. Papali'i Failautusi Avegalio, Director of the the Pacific Business Center Program.
The Award historian noted the first Samoan awardee was Malietoa Laupepa in 1887.
