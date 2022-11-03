Parablu signs distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX
This partnership will help Parablu and our resellers deliver many customers cost-effective SaaS-based protection and management of critical business data”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parablu, a recognized global enterprise data security and resiliency solutions provider, today announced their relationship with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Parablu aims to offer its complete suite of cybersecurity, data protection, and data resiliency solutions across North America through this new collaboration.
— John Gallo, VP-Channel Sales & Distribution at Parablu
Since the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX, TD Synnex is now a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This collaboration will bolster Parablu’s efforts to cater to the data management needs of the biggest markets in the IT sector worldwide. The initiative will also enhance TD SYNNEX’S product portfolio with a new set of cutting-edge data management, cybersecurity, and data resiliency solutions.
"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Strategic Procurement, TD SYNNEX. "With Parablu added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."
The forging of this relationship comes at a time when cybersecurity and data resiliency have become imperative for enterprises. Today, the specter of ransomware looms large over businesses of all sizes – who have been made further vulnerable due to an increased number of employees working remotely over insecure networks and in unsupervised conditions.
"Parablu integrates with more cloud vendors than any SaaS competitor in the industry. That coupled with our ability to use an organization’s OneDrive or Google Drive as a storage target helps our customers fully realize the power of the cloud." said John Gallo, VP-Channel Sales & Distribution for Parablu. "We are excited to tap into TD SYNNEX’s network as well as better align with some of our top alliance partners such as Microsoft and Cohesity. This partnership will help Parablu and our resellers deliver many customers cost-effective SaaS-based protection and management of critical business data.”
Resellers who would like to partner with Parablu may visit https://parablu.com/partners/ to sign up and gain access to content, register opportunities, etc. They may also email partner@parablu.com if they have questions or if they'd like to get in touch with someone from the Parablu partner team.
About Parablu
Parablu is a leading provider of data security and resiliency solutions for the digital enterprise. These solutions protect enterprise data completely and provide total visibility into all data movement through centrally managed intuitive dashboards. Parablu's products include BluVault – a suite of powerful and secure data backup solutions designed for the cloud and BluSync™ – a suite of solutions designed for managed file transfer, secure collaboration, and file services. Both the solutions holistically address enterprise data protection needs and can be easily bridged with existing infrastructure – offering cost-effective data protection overall.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem.
