Eight Aerospace & Defense Programs Chosen for 2022 Aviation Week Network Program Excellence Awards
Winners Honored At Awards Banquet During A&D Programs Conference
The heartblood of the aerospace and defense industry is the programs that push innovation and capability into the hands of customers, from air transport to space to national defense and security”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network announces the winners of the annual Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards, which honors the best in program leadership from across the aerospace and defense industry.
Winners were chosen in seven categories, with a tie in one of those categories. The trademarks for the winners of this year’s awards focused on accelerating cycle times, adapting to a changing market environment, and working to stabilize their supply chains in a post-COVID-19 era.
The winners and finalists were honored during the annual Program Excellence Awards Banquet on Nov. 2, 2022, as the capstone to the A&D Programs Conference, held at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.
The winners by category are:
OEM System Design and Development
Precision Strike Missile Program (PrSM)
Oscar De La Barcena, Director-PrSM Program Execution
OEM Production
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
F-15 Full Size Determinant Assembly (FSDA)
Prat Kumar, VP and Program Manager, Boeing F-15 Programs
OEM Sustainment
Lockheed Martin
H-53E Performance Based Logistics Program
Andrew Gandia, Program Manager
Special Projects (tie)
Lockheed Martin
Lucy Spacecraft
Richard Lipe, Chief Engineer
Northrop Grumman
Protected Tactical SATCOM
Niraj Nayak, Program Director
Supplier System Design and Development
Collins Aerospace
Tactical Combat Training System Increment II
Paulette M. Petersen, Director Value Stream Management, Air Combat Test and Training Solutions
Supplier Production
Collins Elbit Vision Systems
F-35 BEST Team
Missy MacDonald, Value Stream Leader
Tom Barker, Program Manager
Supplier Sustainment
Honeywell Aerospace
IntuVue RDR7000 Radar Aftermarket Certification Program
Konrad Yapp, Program Director
The awards program, which was established by aerospace and defense industry leaders in 2004, is facilitated by Aviation Week. This year’s banquet and awards were sponsored by Siemens Digital Industries Software. The annual program is designed to identify lessons learned and best practices, and then share these throughout the industry to improve overall program performance. More than 530 programs have been evaluated by teams of program management subject matter experts from industry, the Defense Department and academia.
“The heartblood of the aerospace and defense industry is the programs and projects that push innovation and capability into the hands of customers, from air transport to space to national defense and security,” said Joe Anselmo, Aviation Week’s senior vice president of content and editor-in-chief. “Normally, program managers are in the background, working to execute this work, but one time a year we shine the light on their creative and unique approaches in leading a team to excellence.”
Corporate members of the 2022 Program Excellence Evaluation Team are Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Defense Acquisition University, Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies.
For more information or to read more about these programs, go to https://adprograms.aviationweek.com/en/program-excellence/program-excellence.html.
For more information about the A&D Programs Conference, go to https://adprograms.aviationweek.com/en/home.html
