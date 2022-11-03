SyncEzy announces release of a new two-way integration between Procore and Google Drive available now for businesses.
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SyncEzy, the leading global custom integration provider, is excited to announce a
partnership with Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of construction
management software. SyncEzy now offers a new two-way integration to sync
Procore’s Documents/Photos Tools with select Google Drive Folders. This custom
solution allows businesses worldwide to automate version backups with ease while
increasing workflow efficiency.
SyncEzy and Procore partnered together in 2018 on a one-way sync from Procore to
OneDrive. Fast forward to today, SyncEzy elevates Procore’s portfolio of solutions
by offering businesses the first two-way integration on the global marketplace. This
latest release follows the highly sought after two-way custom integrations between
Procore and SharePoint/Teams/OneDrive and DropBox.
Hari Iyer, Founder and CEO of SyncEzy explains, “This integration between Procore
and Google Drive allows companies using Google Workspace to integrate their
enterprise drives with Procore. Get the best of both worlds, the ease of use in
Google Drive and the rigor and collaboration in Procore. The demand for these
integrations with Procore came because of the need to streamline the process of
saving a version of a document or photo in Procore and working to mirror those
saves.” He continues, “These integrations help Procore customers gain the ability to
not only easily back up their work in an automated, organized manner but also
allows them to work on the go without having to worry about saving later on
increasing collaboration efficiency. We listen to current and prospective customers'
feedback to accommodate repeat requests when we can and a two-way integration
between Procore and Google Drive was a highly requested solution. Our team of
Developers worked over a year diligently to design this solution. We are very proud
to be the first and only provider of this cutting-edge technology which is exemplary of
the quality of work we strive for in all of our solutions by leading the way.”
“Procore partners like SyncEzy are helping customers solve the inevitable challenge
of data currency and availability when presented with multiple CDEs (Common Data
Environments) to manage. These types of integrations give customers the confidence
that the right documentation is where it needs to be." Bradley Jacobs, Head of
Technology Partnerships at Procore.
About SyncEzy
SyncEzy is a leading global integration company focused on creating deep integrations to drive greater efficiency and ROI for clients by connecting business critical software programs required for Operations, Marketing, Sales and Financial Data Management together. Our solutions streamline workflow processes and allow our clients to utilize their data to drive greater results respective to each company's individual business objectives. We have 60+ software program partners, 200+ clients globally, and a team of global professionals to service the continuously evolving needs of our clients. SyncEzy is proud to be SOC2 Type 1 Certified and in progress of Type 2 completion. Visit www.SyncEzy.com to learn more
About Procore
Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1
million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on
Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions
we've built specifically for the construction industry — for the owner, the general
contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude
of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction
professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered
in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at
www.Procore.com
Hari Iyer
SyncEzy
+61 430 144 545
