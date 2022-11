SyncEzy announces release of a new two-way integration between Procore and Google Drive available now for businesses.

SyncEzy's new integration between Procore and Google Drive Workspace to create better workflow efficiency between both systems.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SyncEzy, the leading global custom integration provider, is excited to announce apartnership with Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of constructionmanagement software. SyncEzy now offers a new two-way integration to syncProcore’s Documents/Photos Tools with select Google Drive Folders. This customsolution allows businesses worldwide to automate version backups with ease whileincreasing workflow efficiency.SyncEzy and Procore partnered together in 2018 on a one-way sync from Procore toOneDrive. Fast forward to today, SyncEzy elevates Procore’s portfolio of solutionsby offering businesses the first two-way integration on the global marketplace. Thislatest release follows the highly sought after two-way custom integrations betweenProcore and SharePoint/Teams/OneDrive and DropBox.Hari Iyer, Founder and CEO of SyncEzy explains, “This integration between Procoreand Google Drive allows companies using Google Workspace to integrate theirenterprise drives with Procore. Get the best of both worlds, the ease of use inGoogle Drive and the rigor and collaboration in Procore. The demand for theseintegrations with Procore came because of the need to streamline the process ofsaving a version of a document or photo in Procore and working to mirror thosesaves.” He continues, “These integrations help Procore customers gain the ability tonot only easily back up their work in an automated, organized manner but alsoallows them to work on the go without having to worry about saving later onincreasing collaboration efficiency. We listen to current and prospective customers'feedback to accommodate repeat requests when we can and a two-way integrationbetween Procore and Google Drive was a highly requested solution. Our team ofDevelopers worked over a year diligently to design this solution. We are very proudto be the first and only provider of this cutting-edge technology which is exemplary ofthe quality of work we strive for in all of our solutions by leading the way.”“Procore partners like SyncEzy are helping customers solve the inevitable challengeof data currency and availability when presented with multiple CDEs (Common DataEnvironments) to manage. These types of integrations give customers the confidencethat the right documentation is where it needs to be." Bradley Jacobs, Head ofTechnology Partnerships at Procore.About SyncEzySyncEzy is a leading global integration company focused on creating deep integrations to drive greater efficiency and ROI for clients by connecting business critical software programs required for Operations, Marketing, Sales and Financial Data Management together. Our solutions streamline workflow processes and allow our clients to utilize their data to drive greater results respective to each company's individual business objectives. We have 60+ software program partners, 200+ clients globally, and a team of global professionals to service the continuously evolving needs of our clients. SyncEzy is proud to be SOC2 Type 1 Certified and in progress of Type 2 completion. Visit www.SyncEzy.com to learn more About ProcoreProcore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run onProcore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutionswe've built specifically for the construction industry — for the owner, the generalcontractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitudeof partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving constructionprofessionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquarteredin Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at