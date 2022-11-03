Guardian Digital Cloud Email Security Addresses Complex Threat Environment Brought On By The US Midterm Elections
Guardian Digital helps businesses stay ahead of critical gaps in protection that allow cyber thieves to spread disinformation around the election and support them throughout the process.”NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Digital surpasses traditional email protection methods that have been proven insufficient at preventing cyberattacks and breaches, securing businesses against phishing, ransomware, and other malicious threats with comprehensive, fully-managed email security services.
Cybersecurity experts are encouraging users to remain vigilant about the spread of false information concerning the upcoming election. As 92% of cyberattacks are carried out via email, many of these campaigns are being distributed to users’ inboxes and traditional methods of securing emails, such as built-in Microsoft 365 protection and endpoint security, are not enough to stop these threats. Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security works to protect clients against online attacks with a multi-layered approach that includes innovative open-source technology, managed services, and real-time analysis that detects malicious URLs leading to compromise.
Digital Risk Is Heightened Due to the Upcoming Midterm Elections
U.S. Election officials were recently alerted to their secure voting systems and remain vigilant in regard to political violence in the midst of a “very complex threat environment,” according to top U.S. cybersecurity official Jen Easterly. In an appearance on CBS’ “Face The Nation,” Easterly, the director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said the agency is concerned about a range of threats, including cyber, insider, physical, and disinformation even without evidence of "specific or credible" threats.
CISA is distributing details concerning disinformation campaigns and tactics that aim to damage trust in U.S. elections, she said. "We are putting out information to make sure that state and local election officials have the information that they need to protect their voting systems and their election infrastructure." The warning is among several messages distributed by federal agencies and law enforcement, including the New York Police Department, with the midterm election coming.
Shortcomings of Traditional Email Security Methods in Protecting against Modern Cyber Threats
It has become increasingly apparent that the methods attackers use are rapidly evolving, and static, single-layered email security defenses, such as endpoint security and built-in Microsoft 365 email security, are ineffective in providing protection. Because of this, many security solutions are insufficient until a data breach occurs and instead require additional protection to prevent modern attacks like those exploiting the upcoming elections. Guardian Digital researchers analyzed millions of emails and found that 51% of social engineering attacks are phishing and Microsoft is the most impersonated brand, used in 57% of phishing attacks.
Built-in email protection in Microsoft 365 is insufficient in protecting against modern threats alone. EOP takes a retrospective approach to identify phishing and malware attacks and also lacks customizable options for unique security needs, resulting in limited abilities to identify anomalous emails and social engineering attacks. This leaves user’s at risk of account takeovers, targeted spear-phishing attacks, and potential credential theft
Endpoint protection alone is not enough to keep users and sensitive data safe as critical security gaps leave corporate networks, cloud-based services, and sensitive data susceptible to attack. There are no preventative safeguards against human error, and solutions are complex to manage and difficult to patch, leading to frequent vulnerabilities.
Guardian Digital Safeguards Businesses Against Cyberattacks & Data Breaches with Adaptive, Multi-Layered Protection
With an adaptive, multi-layered design, Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security offers multiple layers of security that detect and block threats in real-time and build on each other to provide more effective protection. Engineered to defend against sophisticated attacks like targeted spear-phishing, ransomware, and emerging zero-day attacks, EnGarde protects your users and your business against today's most advanced threats. Drawing on a combination of features and characteristics designed to work harmoniously to offer the highest level of protection, EnGarde addresses common shortcomings of default and third-party email security to mitigate risk and defend against today’s malicious threats.
Key Benefits of Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security’s Protection
Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security makes email safe for business by safeguarding it against sophisticated and emerging threats with innovative real-time protection. The combined layers work together to close critical security gaps in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace native email protection. These features are required to ensure that crucial business assets remain safe in this dynamic threat environment that has only been heightened due to the upcoming midterm elections, including:
Open-Source Community Input
The transparent, collaborative open-source development model has played a critical role in innovating and developing technologies and standards protocols like SPF, DKIM, and DMARC that secure communications. EnGarde’s innovative open-source design results in superior email protection through real-time updates and more secure, resilient technology.
Active Email Security Management & Support
Guardian Digital uniquely offers the individualized level of service required to understand the client's business and the unique threats they face. Guardian Digital fully-managed services improve security, maximize productivity, simplify deployment and ease the load on your IT department by assisting with setup and providing the ongoing system monitoring and maintenance required to keep you safe.
Closes Critical Gaps in Built-In Microsoft 365 Email Protection
EnGarde makes Microsoft 365 safe for business by implementing additional layers of security designed to close dangerous gaps in built-in Microsoft 365 email security. This protection includes complete phishing, malware, and account takeover protection, as well as expert, ongoing system monitoring maintenance and support.
About Guardian Digital
Guardian Digital, Inc. builds enterprise email solutions with an intense focus on security and unrivaled customer support, designed to ease information technology overhead for its customers. Since its inception in 1999, Guardian Digital has pioneered the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model to block today’s and tomorrow’s sophisticated threats to email integrity. Guardian Digital continues to innovate the email security marketplace using technology unavailable from any other vendor. Its EnGarde Cloud Email Security leverages the benefits of open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises. Guardian Digital is dedicated to its customers and their safety is the very foundation of what the company offers and builds on in regard to business email protection.
