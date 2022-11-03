Caldera Medical Names Steve Okland as Chief Commercial Officer
Caldera Medical is going through a time of explosive growth, and we are very excited to have Steve’s leadership and expertise as we continue to expand.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caldera Medical, a leading provider of women’s pelvic health products, announces that Steve Okland will join Caldera Medical as Chief Commercial Officer. “Caldera Medical is going through a time of explosive growth, and we are very excited to have Steve’s leadership and expertise as we continue to expand,” said Chief Executive Officer Bryon Merade. “I look forward to working with Steve on our executive team as we continue our mission to improve the quality of life for women.”
— Chief Executive Officer, Bryon Merade
“Caldera Medical is on an exciting journey to serve women,” said Mr. Okland “I look forward to working tirelessly with the team to deliver on the needs of patients and the physicians that care for them”
Mr. Okland has served in commercial senior leadership roles for Boston Scientific, Spectranetics, Second Sight Medical Products and Medivance/Bard Medical. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin in Finance and Marketing, and an MBA from Texas Christian University.
About Caldera Medical
Caldera Medical is steadfast in its Mission of Improving the Quality of Life for Women. The company’s broad portfolio of medical device products support the treatment of Stress Urinary Incontinence, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, and Uterine Polyps. Caldera Medical is built on the principle of customer intimacy. The company enjoys close relationships with surgeons, healthcare systems, IDNs, and medical societies. Caldera Medical products are designed by surgeons for surgeons to deliver optimal patient outcomes.
Caldera Medical has a passion for doing good. Environmentally, Caldera is the only manufacturer in its space to offer reusable instruments to reduce medical waste. In addition, the company has initiated and is continuing to expand a large global humanitarian program with a goal to treat one million women in underserved populations around the world.
Founded in 2002, Caldera Medical’s explosive momentum in the marketplace has led to recent recognitions, including by Inc. 5000, as one of the fastest growing private companies.
