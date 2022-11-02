Submit Release
Global Trench Shoring Systems Market to Reach $481.7 Million by 2027

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Slide Rail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -7.7% CAGR and reach US$214 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pipe Puller segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $158.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The Trench Shoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$158.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$97.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.8% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$62.9 Million by the year 2027.

Trench Box Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR

In the global Trench Box segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$44.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
ArcelorMittal SA
Con-Tech Systems Ltd.
DYWIDAG-Systems International Group
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
SBH Tiefbautechnik GmbH
span-TEC GmbH & Co. KG
thyssenkrupp Infrastructure GmbH
TWF Baumaschinentechnik GmbH
TWSE (Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation)
Williams Form Engineering Corp.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Trench Shoring Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Trench Shoring Systems Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Slide
Rail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Slide Rail by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Slide Rail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe
Puller by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Pipe Puller by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Puller by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Box by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Trench Box by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Trench Box by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Trench Shoring System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring System
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Trench
Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Trench
Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller,
Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench
Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench
Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench
Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench
Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench
Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench
Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench
Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Trench
Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Trench
Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller,
Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench
Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench
Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench
Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Trench Shoring
Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Trench Shoring
Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Trench Shoring Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trench Shoring
Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trench Shoring
Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trench Shoring
Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems
by Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems
by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: India Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by
Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench
Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Trench Shoring
Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Trench Shoring
Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trench
Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide
Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trench
Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller,
Trench Box and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trench
Shoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trench
Shoring Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Trench Shoring Systems by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Trench Shoring
Systems by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe
Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Trench Shoring
Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box

