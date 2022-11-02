Chattanooga Falls Into Peak Foliage And Endless Autumn Adventures

Plan your fall adventure to experience Chattanooga's peak foliage!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chattanooga's beautiful naturehood is reaching peak foliage and creating a colorful backdrop for a memorable fall experience. Chattanooga, named one of the best Southeast Mountain towns for a fall getaway by USA Today's 10Best, is a top fall destination.

Visitors can enjoy all of Chattanooga's colors – from the gold of a sunset over the Walnut Street Bridge and the red of Southern Red Oak leaves along hiking trails to the deep blue of the Tennessee River and the amber of craft beer.

BEST WAYS TO SEE FALL COLORS - Chattanooga's outdoors provides easy access to some of the best fall colors in the South! Visitors looking for adventures or relaxation can choose from Chattanooga's many offerings to experience all the shades of fall.

FAVORITE SPOTS FOR FALL CAMPING - Claim your camping spot at Harrison Bay, Cloudland Canyon State Park, or any of the Chattanooga area's camping spots to take in the beautiful array of colorful leaves and crisp fall air.

POPULAR FALL COCKTAILS - Fall weather brings the best harvest of seasonal flavorings for local chefs and mixologists to serve up fiery festive libations and autumn specials.

FALL EVENTS - It's not just the leaves that are so colorful during the fall - it's Chattanooga's fall festivals and events, too! Fall in Chattanooga is packed with a variety of fun and vibrant events filled with incredible wonder and discovery.

With miles of hiking trails and numerous outdoor adventures just minutes from downtown, Chattanooga makes it easy for visitors to fully immerse themselves in the fall foliage and learn more about the beautiful landscape in the Scenic City.

Top native trees to look for in Chattanooga:

Maples - Maple trees have multiple species, with red, silver, sugar, and box elder varieties being the most predominant throughout the Chattanooga area. These are the most easily identifiable trees due to their single-leaf design bringing the brightest shades of yellow, orange, and red each fall.

Oaks - Both red and white families of the Oak tree can easily be spotted along the mountain brows over Chattanooga and can be identified as it is the only tree with acorns. Oak trees tend to be the last to change colors as temperatures drop and weigh in with deeper shades of russet, red, and yellow-brown.

Ashes - One of the most common trees in Chattanooga's mountains is the Ash tree. Ash trees grow up to 90ft and feature a distinct limb arrangement making them easier to differentiate. At peak foliage, this tree provides a range of yellows, purples, and maroon fall colors.

For more fall exploration and ways to experience all the colors of fall, go to VisitChattanooga.com/Fall.

###

