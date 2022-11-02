Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,972 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Knudsen calls on YouTube to stop censoring firearms-related speech

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen today called on YouTube to stop censoring legal firearm-related content on its platform, restore videos it removed which were all related to legal products and activities, and to “start acting like the platform it claims to be, instead of the publisher that it wishes it was.”  

In a letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Attorney General Knudsen explained that the company recently removed a video from The Rogue Banshee’s channel, a Montana-based content creator, that provided instructions on how to finish construction of an “80% lower.” Even though incomplete lower receivers are not regulated as firearms by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and are legal, five Democrat U.S. Senators wrote a letter to YouTube asking them to censor and remove about a dozen videos related to them. YouTube complied. 

“The reason these senators pressured your company to remove the video, instead of asking law enforcement to investigate the conduct, is because it violated no laws. Instead, these senators circumvented the democratic process and pressured a private corporation to do what the federal government will not,” Attorney General Knudsen wrote. “It is past time that you considered the consequences of those actions for your company’s bottom line and withdrew your complicity from the trampling of rights disfavored by D.C. Democrats.”  

YouTube’s actions of removing legally protected speech and legal underlying conduct fit its pattern of censoring conservative viewpoints.

“YouTube’s actions make it increasingly clear that it wishes to step outside of its purported role as a value-neutral platform and into the domain of politics. By continuing to travel down this path, YouTube makes clear that Americans’ rights are under attack not by elected majorities, but by a political minority’s insular allies in Silicon Valley. That state of affairs is undemocratic, anti-constitutional, and unacceptable,” Knudsen’s letter says. 

Citing examples of Florida and Texas laws intended to limit the ability of Big Tech to silence speech it disfavors, Attorney General Knudsen also warned that other states including Montana could soon follow suit. 

“Increasingly, legal scholars are recognizing that social media sites may not both serve as a town square and exclude disfavored political speech. Scholars on both sides of the political aisle are growing increasingly uneasy about the monopolistic power of Big Tech and are signaling the need for legal reform,” Attorney General Knudsen wrote. “So long as YouTube flaunts its protected status as a platform and openly discriminates against conservative views, these calls will grow increasingly difficult to ignore. Many States have taken action to end Big Tech’s tyranny over our political discourse, and perhaps it is time that Montana did the same.” 

Click here to read the full letter. 

You just read:

Attorney General Knudsen calls on YouTube to stop censoring firearms-related speech

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.