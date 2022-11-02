Governor Ivey Awards $1.3 Million for State Innovation and Research

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $1.3 million to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems and help improve lives.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling $486,026 and Auburn University received a grant of $184,773.

The grants are from the Alabama Research and Development Enhancement Fund. The state-funded program was created in 2019 under the Alabama Innovation Act which was approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ivey.

“Often, the research and development that comes out of our universities has far-reaching and life-altering impacts across a wide array of issue areas,” said Governor Ivey. “Alabama’s future outlook is largely dependent on our ability to find solutions to the problems of tomorrow, and I commend the students and professors for their dedication and time-consuming efforts to ensure Alabama remains the leader in innovation that it is.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.

“ADECA is pleased to join with Governor Ivey in supporting and encouraging research and innovation at our state universities,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “It is amazing to see solutions arise out of challenges relating to science and technology and other fields of study.”

The awarded grants are:

University of Alabama at Birmingham

$316,910 to conduct research relating to the development of a new neurovascular stent for stroke treatment.

$350,000 to conduct research involving the development of a new material in dental root-canal treatment.

University of Alabama

$399,831 to conduct research relating to development of a membrane for the removal of some man-made chemicals which may cause harm in humans.

$86,314 to conduct research involving the development of ultra-high performance concrete using materials available in Alabama

Auburn University

$184,773 to conduct research relating to the development of an iron-based contrast agent in an angiography procedure that examines blood flow in the body.

