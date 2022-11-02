Collett & Guenst Announce Nearly $3M for Upper Moreland Police Station & Township Building Upgrades

Willow Grove, Pa. − November 2, 2022 − Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) and Representative Nancy Guenst (D-152 Montgomery/Philadelphia) announced $2,850,000 in state grant funding to renovate the outdated space that currently houses both the Police Department and Township Management and build a separate, state-of-the-art police station on the property.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community,” said Senator Collett. “This is a transformative investment for the people who live in Upper Moreland and those who serve them. To their credit, the men and women who work here have made do with what they have without ever sacrificing the quality of their service. But it’s time to show our appreciation with more than words.”

“The funding announced today will go a long way in providing the resources for the much-needed renovations to Upper Moreland Township’s police station and township building,” Rep. Guenst said. “In addition, this project will allow for necessary safety measures and precautions that the previous building lacked.”

Clinton “Kip” McFatridge, President of the Township’s Board of Commissioners,expressed his gratitude to Senator Collett, Representative Guenst and their staffs, and added: “This started about seven years ago, this project, and we’re finally there…. This means so much when we can [work together and] get money from the state in different avenues to get these projects done…. It’s time to get this [renovation] done [and] put a police station behind this building for the [police officers’] safety – they need safety also so they can protect us.”

Following the announcement, Upper Moreland Police Chief Andrew Block and Township Manager Matthew Candland walked Sen. Collett and Rep. Guenst through the shared facility, built in 1967, highlighting some of the serious issues this funding will help address, such as Police Department’s cramped and inadequate holding, evidence storage and locker areas and the existing facility’s lack of lobby security and ADA accessibility. They also shared how the funded project will address them, particularly by constructing a new, state-of-the-art police station on the property for the Police Department to enable them to better serve their officers and the community.

You can find photos from the tour and check presentation here .

This award was funded through Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The program is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

###