Senators Lindsey Williams and Jay Costa Announce $2 Million for ACTION Housing, Allegheny County Rehabilitation Program 

Program will help approximately 100 low-income families in Allegheny County make critical home repairs or accessibility accommodations

November 2, 2022 − LAWRENCEVILLE, PA − Today, at the Goodwill of Southwestern PA, Senator Lindsey Williams, Senator Jay Costa, and Representative Sara Innamorato announced the allocation of $2 million to ACTION Housing to be delivered to low-income homeowners in Allegheny County. The grant was awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Eligible households can receive funding by applying via ACTION Housing to make infrastructure repairs, accessibility accommodations, or weatherize aging homes. Allegheny County in particular has an aging housing stock, with half of homes in Pittsburgh being constructed before 1940. This pilot program, soon to be followed by Whole Home Repairs, is accessible to families at 80% of AMI.

“Everyone deserves a safe home they can afford, and I’m so proud of the work Lindsey Williams has done to fight for working families to stay in their homes,” said Senator Jay Costa. “Senator Williams has been on the front lines of fighting for our families, and this funding will help make sure people stay warm in the winters, dry in the rainstorms, and safe in the homes they own and love.”

“The Allegheny County Rehabilitation Program will do so much more than fix a roof or repair a foundation. It will offer residents a chance to stay in homes that they love and the communities that they helped to build,” said Senator Lindsey Williams. “It will stop properties from becoming abandoned and blighted, which keeps our communities safer. I’m incredibly proud to have worked with my colleagues to secure funding for the program and can’t wait to see the results.”

“This grant will allot crucial dollars to households in the communities I’m proud to represent,” said Representative Sara Innamorato. “My neighbors will be able to implement structural safeguards and related improvements to their homes, thus ensuring the safety and well-being of their families.”

“With our aging housing stock, public health, wellbeing, and economic stability are affected every day by leaking roofs, crumbling foundations, and dangerously inaccessible homes,” said Sharpsburg Mayor Brittany Reno. “This program will help our neighbors make critical repairs to their homes and improve the quality of life here for all of us.”

Kyle Webster of ACTION Housing announced that applications for families to take advantage of this $2 million funding are open at ACTIONHousing.org or via phone at 412-639-9416. Webster also encouraged contractors interested and available to do housing repairs to contact ACTION Housing. Contractors can call 412-281-2102 x 2016.

A livestream of the press conference is available at Facebook.com/senatorjaycosta.

####