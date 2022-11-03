An Arcade VR Shooter Space Dragon: Unchained

YOUR ARMS ARE DRAGONS… SPACE DRAGONS! 3lb Games Unleashes Space Dragon: Unchained

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developer 3lb Games is excited to announce the launch of its VR classic, Space Dragon: Unchained on Meta Quest App lab.

Space Dragon: Unchained is a VR game from 3lb Games Inc. released to Meta Quest 2 on November 3, 2022. This release includes significant graphics, sound, and gameplay updates. Experience the thrill of commanding space dragons and destroying planets!

Take control of a pair of young space dragons on a VR quest for revenge against the malevolent AI bent on enslaving the galaxy’s megafauna. Blast your way through the cosmos with our innovative move-and-warp system! Use the dragons’ devastating firepower to annihilate robotic armadas, destroy whole solar systems, and battle to eradicate (or sometimes free) the epic monsters trapped within… all set to a rockin’ score by Robin Moulder of Jack Off Jill fame!

Space Dragon: Unchained is available for $7.99 on Oculus App Lab.

New feature for Space Dragon: Unchained, Live streaming has become a huge part of the video game ecosystem. Developers and creators often collaborate to showcase games in a live format with real time feedback. Live streaming native Quest 2 games has been limited because until now, streamers have not been able to see their chat live while in-game. 3lb Games is proud to announce their new widget developed for live streamers to view live Twitch chat while in game. This new tool will be included in Space Dragon: Unchained and all future 3lb Games releases, with future updates for other streaming services.

Available Now: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5555870961145971/

To keep up to date with Space Dragon and 3lb Games, join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/W3CVAPu

About 3lb Games

3lb Games specializes in truly immersive VR games developing experiences since 2015, with assets available on the Unity store for cross-platform use (including our revolutionary movement system). 3lb Games partnered with Monomi Park to bring their indie hit Slime Rancher to VR with the title, Slime Rancher VR Playground. In 2019, 3lb Games won the Oculus Launchpad program with the epic story adventure game, Vault of Stars, which is now in early access release for Meta Quest. The 3lb Games team can be found on Twitch where they stream both AAA and indie VR titles, as well as an array of new and throwback PC games.

Developer and Publisher: 3lb Games Inc.

Release Date: November 3, 2022

Genre: Arcade, Shooter, Flying

Website: http://www.3lbgames.com

Product Page: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5555870961145971/

Price: $7.99

Age Rating: E for Everyone

Email: support@3lbgames.com

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/3lbGames

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/3lbgames

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/3lbgamesvr

Discord: https://discord.gg/W3CVAPu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/3lbGames/

For more information, please contact Lauren Moulder at lauren.moulder@3lbgames.com

Space Dragon for Meta Quest