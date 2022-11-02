RE: VT Route 7 at New Haven Junction
The roadway is now open. Thank you for being patient and please drive carefully.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 7 in the area of New Haven Junction is currently down to one lane due to an issue with the train gate.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
