U.S. Delegation to the 2022 UN Climate Conference (COP27)

From November 6-18, 2022, senior U.S. officials from over 16 agencies and organizations will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to advance climate ambition and ensure a strong outcome at the 2022 UN Climate Conference (COP27).

The U.S. delegation will be led by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry. Other senior U.S. officials include:

Alice Albright, CEO, Millennium Challenge Corporation

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State

Brian Deese, Director, National Economic Council

Enoh Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency

Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy

Reta Jo Lewis, President & Chair, Export-Import Bank of the United States

Brenda Mallory, Chair, Council on Environmental Quality

Scott Nathan, CEO, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation

Samantha Power, Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development

Michael Regan, Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Rick Spinrad, Administrator, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor

Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture

Ali Zaidi, White House National Climate Advisor

For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.

