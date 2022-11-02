U.S. Delegation to the 2022 UN Climate Conference (COP27)
From November 6-18, 2022, senior U.S. officials from over 16 agencies and organizations will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to advance climate ambition and ensure a strong outcome at the 2022 UN Climate Conference (COP27).
The U.S. delegation will be led by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry. Other senior U.S. officials include:
Alice Albright, CEO, Millennium Challenge Corporation
Antony Blinken, Secretary of State
Brian Deese, Director, National Economic Council
Enoh Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency
Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy
Reta Jo Lewis, President & Chair, Export-Import Bank of the United States
Brenda Mallory, Chair, Council on Environmental Quality
Scott Nathan, CEO, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation
Samantha Power, Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development
Michael Regan, Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Rick Spinrad, Administrator, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor
Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture
Ali Zaidi, White House National Climate Advisor
For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.