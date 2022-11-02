“I Stand For Peace” Worldwide Campaign Arrives in Atlanta
A Movement That is Mobilizing Thousands Across the United States to Bring World Peace and Make Mental Health a Priority
If each person makes an intention to stand up for peace and attends to their mental health, we can make world peace a reality. As global peace is not possible without individual peace”ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art of Living Foundation-Atlanta is pleased to host “I Stand For Peace” with celebrated global humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The event will be held on Nov 9th, 2022 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia.
— Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Gurudev launched the “I Stand for Peace” campaign in April 2022 in Geneva and took it to over 25 cities across Europe and USA over the spring and summer of 2022. Gurudev will be in the USA from early November to mid-December, touring the country again carrying his message of peace. The worldwide sense of helplessness and hopelessness caused by the pandemic, war, and inflation has weighed heavily on the human psyche. According to the World Health Organization, the biggest challenge of the pandemic has been mental health. Gurudev’s fundamental philosophy of a stress-free, violence-free society has inspired and strengthened individuals’ commitment to peace during these turbulent times.
Organized by the Atlanta chapter of the Art of Living Foundation, the “I Stand for Peace” event will be a special evening of music, wisdom and guided meditation led by Gurudev. This event is open to the public and is expected to be attended by over 1000 members of the Atlanta community. Participants can RSVP at IStandforPeace
“It is often found that people with a negative mindset are more active than those with a positive one. The time has come for the voice of peace to be heard loud and clear and we should feel proud to take that action,” appealed Gurudev. “If each person makes an intention to stand up for peace and makes their mental health a priority, we can make world peace a reality.”
About Gurudev
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy, who has been teaching breath-based meditation techniques for health and well-being for more than 40 years. His approach blends ancient Vedic wisdom with modern sensibility for a new paradigm of leadership and living – a stress-free, violence-free society.
Through Gurudev’s programs, more than 500 million people have found peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change. Gurudev has thus inspired a wave of volunteerism and service, resulting in the growth of one of the largest grassroots volunteer-based organizations in the world, with more than 30,000 teachers and over one million volunteers engaged in service projects in 180 countries.
Standing for the Gandhian principles of non-violence, Gurudev has also mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government.
In his dedication to the service of others, Gurudev continues to be honored throughout the world and has been invited to speak at prestigious venues from the United Nations to the European Parliament.
Summary of the foundation’s work
The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) and International Association for Human Values (IAHV) organizations founded by Gurudev have done substantial work in local communities across the country to remove stigma around mental health as well as create peace, reduce violence and build harmony in society.
AOLF and IAHV Highlights:
• Taught stress management and resilience skills to over 3000 healthcare professionals during the COVID pandemic through the Healing Breaths program
• Began a resilience skills program for Congressional members and staff
• Worked with inner city communities and police departments to build mutual trust and create harmonious societies
• Helped thousands of veterans build resilience and overcome post-traumatic stress through Project Welcome Home Troops
• Lowered recidivism in prisons by working with more than 80,000 inmates
• Reduced violence and promoted well-being amongst more than 120,000 students in 225 K-12 schools across 26 states
• Taught 127,000 students in 101 university campuses who reported improvement in depression, stress, mental health and social connectedness
• Trained thousands to take care of their mental health by practicing the powerful breathing technique - SKY Breath Meditation
Sathyan Parthasarathy
Art of Living Foundation
+1 678-462-4228
sathyanp@artofliving.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook