Chenyu Sun, Interactive and Multimedia Artist Talks About Her Experiment With Different Culture Elements and Art Forms

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Light and shadow, orient and occident, are recurring elements representing the art style of U.S.- based Chinese interactive and multimedia artist Chenyu Sun. Her work has been shown around the world, mainly in the U.S. and China including NYCML’19: NYC Media Lab’s Annual Summit, ICMC/NYCEMF Conference, 18th Electronic Music Midwest, and 2019 New Music Miami Festival.

Aesthetic, poetry and subtle in form, Chenyu’s work combines different cultural elements and relies heavily on light and shadow formulas as a medium for abstract expression. Her multimedia artwork Sonnet of light, shadow and illusion, an immersive artwork that allows viewers to interact via AR/VR technologies, combines mixed cultural elements and mainly demonstrates traditional Chinese characteristics in a virtual space of a modern garden. As the main artist, Chenyu created an immersive experience for viewers to get to appreciate traditional Chinese art with a brand-new experience. Due to its outstanding quality of multimedia visual and acoustical presentation, it was awarded the second prize at the Beijing International Electronic Music Festival competition in 2016, and Chenyu has been invited to present it at different events around the U.S.

This fixed media work swept the U.S. and has continually been invited to significant events across the globe. Which, Chenyu demonstrates her skills in implementing a multidisciplinary fusion of arts as well as bringing more attention to the outstanding talents of Asia female artists in the art industry.

Contributed as the leading artist and co-founder of NEONBLACK, a new media art studio based in New York City and Beijing, Chenyu created another outstanding immersive new media installation ‘Mirage Well’, which attempts to use new media technologies to interpret their thinking of using modern art forms to visualize traditional Chinese culture. ‘Mirage Well’ has won the Immersive Experience Emerging Talent Award Nominations of the CITIC Press Lightening Selection 2020, an international open call organized by CITIC Press Multimedia Lab and MANA Global New Media Art Platform.



1. In your artworks, you’ve combined multimedia visual with creative technologies, what’s your understanding of the relationship between these two fields?

In art development, the medium has always played an important part in the form of art presence. As a new and developing form of contemporary art, multimedia and interaction combined with technology demonstrate the communication between technologies and our normal lives. In the "Mirage Well", we wanted the audience to be part of this artwork, so the light patterns are not just visual elements, it plays a role to guide people to explore the whole space fully. When people entered the ‘well’, the lighting patterns will follow their steps and change accordingly, and this kind of immersive experience is backed by multimedia technologies.

3. Let’s talk about two of your most well-known work ‘Sonnet of light, shadow and illusion’ and ‘Mirage Well’. What’s the workflow look like when you create art?

It happens very naturally. With my background of growing up in an Eastern country and studying/working in a Western country, I have always thought about how to achieve the fusion of different cultures. And being born in the industrial age and growing up in the burst development of technology allows me to explore the transformation of human life and the other methods to improve our communications. When I created the two art pieces, I tried to naturally combine the oriental and virtual elements to express the fusion art style.

4. ‘Mirage Well’ was successfully held in China and received extensive attention globally, what’s your next step you can share with us? And how do you balance the artist's solitude with being the main artist when creating art with your team?

The ‘Mirage Well’ is an artwork created by me, as the main artist, and other artists that share the same mindset with me. Well, as an object that we’ve seen a lot since childhood, it conveys the conception of ‘portal’. ‘Mirage Well’ is a Chinese idiom and represents an interaction between people and spaces around them. We used ‘Well’ as a portal to express the concept of virtuality and reality, it’s a fusion of thinking to combine East and West cultures. As for creating artwork with a team, well, we are artists with different backgrounds, all contributing as important yet different parts of this large-scale interactive exhibition. Some of us are in charge of the installation, and some are responsible for leading the visualization, while I am mainly responsible for the creation of artistic concepts, interactive visual presents and immersive experience of the exhibition. We made a good team and produced an art piece that all of us were proud of!

5. You demonstrate a strong interest in AR/VR field, what’s your thought on more and more artists experimenting with digital art?

I’m constantly exploring more different forms of art based on the combination of AR/VR technologies. With the development of technology and the iteration of our thoughts, various types of art are endowed with new concepts. The multi-dimensional explorations made by different artists around the world are very exciting things to witness, and I’m happy to be one of the contributors to the art industry in such a thriving market!

6. What’s the most challenging part of being an Asian female artist in the U.S.? And how do you adapt to the culture differences between Eastern to Western countries as an artist?

I hope we Asian female artists can have more art creations and speak up more, and let everyone understand the different cultures and backgrounds through the forms of our art. The cultural differences are exciting and it’s even more exciting to explore the cultural difference in the art field. I’ve participated in various exhibitions around the world, and that provides me with the experience of learning and talking with different renowned artists. Communication is keen to bursting inspiration, especially for artists like us, and I’m grateful for the possibilities due to the cultural openness and acceptance the U.S. has offered to me.