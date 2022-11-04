M&D Expands with Acquisition of Abilene Diesel Injection Service, Inc.

Abilene Diesel is now M&D!

HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding its efforts to serve as the industry’s leading aftermarket diesel engine component partner, M&D is pleased to announce the acquisition of Abilene Diesel Injection Service, Inc.

“We are excited about the addition of Abilene Diesel to the M&D Family. Mike Patton and his family have built a great business in West Texas that is known for expertise and customer service. Their shop is a perfect fit with our employee-first culture, and it marks the next step in our national expansion,” M&D CEO Grant Garrett said.

Abilene Diesel Injection Service has a decades-long relationship as one of M&D’s Service Dealers with deep expertise in diesel engines. A long-time provider of fuel injection, turbocharger and engine repair parts and services, this acquisition is an opportunity to boost remanufacturing capacity and customer reach.

Like M&D, Abilene Diesel Injection Service, Inc. has been a family-owned business for 52 years “We are excited to join the M&D team,” Aaron Patton said. ”Our team members will have improved opportunities and our customers will have expanded diesel engine parts access through a wider inventory selection. Our team will have new tools to better service our loyal customer base.”

About M&D

M&D is a longstanding aftermarket remanufacturer and distributor of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components to customers worldwide. M&D stocks more than 100,000 new and remanufactured parts including diesel fuel injectors and pumps, cylinder heads, engine blocks, connecting rods, crankshafts, turbos, and exhaust aftertreatment. M&D supports all diesel end-market applications, including light/medium-duty vehicles, heavy-duty commercial trucks, and industrial equipment (including power generation, agriculture, marine, construction, railroad, and oil & gas). For more information, visit https://www.mddistributorsstore.com/.