Boyd Street Ventures Invests in Energy Tech Innovator VesprSolar

VesprSolar is Boyd Street Ventures' latest portfolio company VesprSolar's brilliant V-Clamp makes commercial solar panel installations faster, more secure, and less costly

Boyd Street Ventures has invested in VesprSolar, whose attachment and structural solutions make PV solar panel installations faster, cheaper and more reliable

We are very impressed with the level of innovation VesprSolar is injecting into the $1 billion-plus addressable market for solar panel installation.” — James Spann, Founder & Managing Partner, Boyd Street Ventures

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boyd Street Ventures recently announced its investment in VesprSolar, an energy tech innovator that is transforming solar panel installation globally.

VesprSolar develops innovative attachments and structural solutions for the growing PV solar market. Its flagship technology is the V-Clamp: A spring-based fastener that addresses the three most critical issues facing PV installation today:

1. Installation time. Most PV arrays are installed using conventional nuts and bolts, which make installation slow, labor intensive, and error-prone. VesprSolar's brilliantly simple V-Clamp increases PV installation speed by 3-4x, using 75% fewer parts.

2. Security. Bolt loosening due to vibration has been identified as a leading cause of catastrophic failure of PV solar arrays in severe weather. VesprSolar's V-Clamp is certified against vibrational loosening, increasing the long term reliability of PV solar arrays.

3. Cost. VesprSolar dramatically reduces PV panel installation costs. Customers can reduce construction costs by up to $1 million per 100 MW installed by using the V-Clamp.

The V-Clamp was developed by VesprSolar CTO Dr. Andrés Cavieres, Associate Professor at the University of Oklahoma’s Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture. CEO Robert Sewell is a former consultant in Deloitte's Strategy & Operations Group, and CRO Justin Souza has over 20 years of experience in technology development and sales for early-stage companies. Board member Mike Miskovsky is President and Chairman of solar foundation company Ojjo and was formerly the CEO of Zep Solar. The company’s Board of Advisors includes leading experts in the solar energy industry.

“We are very impressed with the level of innovation VesprSolar is injecting into the $1 billion-plus addressable market for solar panel installation,” said James H. Spann Jr., Founder & Managing Partner of Boyd Street Ventures. “Between their leadership team and their advisors, they have a great grasp of not only the industry’s challenges but potentially disruptive solutions to those challenges.”

Robert Sewell, co-founder & CEO of VesprSolar, is excited for Boyd Street Ventures to join VesprSolar’s mission to transform solar panel installation globally: “BSV is the perfect partner to help us scale our business," he said. "James Spann and Jeff Moore are already helping us grow our team, expand our investor base, and take full advantage of the resources offered at the University of Oklahoma. We are excited to build a long-term partnership with Boyd Street Ventures.”

VesprSolar joins mortgage loan technology company Ardley, on-site physical therapy provider Luna Health, and expense-and-tax-management app provider mLogg as the initial portfolio companies in Boyd Street Ventures’ Fund 1. “We expect to announce up to four additional investments within the next two months,” said Mr. Spann, “making our Fund 1 an excellent option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios and target above-average returns.”

More information on VesprSolar can be found at https://vesprsolar.com

About Boyd Street Ventures

Boyd Street Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities developed within the ecosystem of University of Oklahoma, recipient of the Carnegie Classification’s highest rating for research activity, and by OU alums and other entrepreneurial Oklahomans. BSV places Pre-Seed, Angel, Seed and Series A/B investments in the Aerospace & Defense Technology, Energy Tech, FinTech, Life Sciences, and Weather Technology sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than are startups from East and West Coast universities. This strategy, coupled with its unusually active involvement in providing strategic and operational counsel to these startups through its Venture Studio, enables BSV to target above-average returns for its investors. For more information, please visit https://www.boydstreetventures.com/.