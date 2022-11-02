California Supreme Court Returns In Person to the Bench

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye opened November’s oral argument with a statistic—nearly two years and eight months have passed since the court last held an oral argument session in person.

Today, the court returned to in-person oral argument with four cases on its docket, and counsel from all four cases appeared in person. While all justices will appear in person for oral argument (barring any unforeseen circumstances), counsel still have the option to appear remotely.

On March 13, 2020, the court suspended in-person oral argument due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between April 2020 and October 2022, the court conducted 28 oral argument sessions via videoconference.