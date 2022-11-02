IntraSystems, an ACCSCIENT Subsidiary, Acquires RTM Communications of Bedford, NH
The Acquisition will strengthen our Managed Services offerings and expand our geographic reach
We share the same vision of honoring the corporate tenets of integrity, diversity, and excellence.”BRAINTREE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntraSystems has announced the acquisition of RTM Communications, headquartered in Bedford, NH. This acquisition will expand IntraSystems’ geographic reach in the Northeast and enhance company offerings and resources, particularly in the areas of managed services and cybersecurity.
— Paul E. Kunze
Founded in 1999 by Ray Benoit, RTM Communications is a noted and respected provider of cybersecurity, risk assessment, disaster recovery, business continuity, wide area communications, and computer services for small to medium-sized businesses. The company has an earned reputation as a strategic partner, guiding businesses through evolving technologies, corporate growth, and rapidly increasing cyber threats. An added focus on managed services, in particular outsourced CIO expertise, has earned the company an impressive list of loyal and long-standing clients.
“I have known RTM Communications and its leadership team for many years and am excited about what we can now provide to our clients as a combined company,” said Paul E. Kunze, Chief Executive Officer at IntraSystems.
“Being part of a larger family of companies will allow RTM to deliver increased capabilities and value to our growing client base,” added Sean Powers, Managing Director at RTM Communications.
Sravan Vellanki, Chairman at ACCSCIENT, stated, “The inclusion of RTM Communications to the IntraSystems and ACCSCIENT family strengthens our digital transformation capabilities and our leadership.”
About IntraSystems
Since 1996, IntraSystems has empowered companies to deliver secure, on-demand access...anytime, anywhere. IntraSystems is a highly respected IT consulting company, managed services provider, and systems integrator that specializes in the deployment and delivery of IT infrastructure, security, cloud solutions, virtualization services, and Microsoft solutions. IntraSystems has proven expertise in solving the many technology challenges that companies face today. These solutions include providing managed services from the desktop to the cloud platform (including cybersecurity services as an overlay), keeping up with the ever-evolving security landscape, migrating to the cloud, and compliance requirements (i.e., GDPR, HIPAA, etc.). As a premier partner to leading technology vendors in the industry, IntraSystems’ highly certified engineers go through extensive training regularly to keep current with the latest technology trends. IntraSystems’ fully integrated project management methodology bridges customer needs with technical resolve that ensures successful implementation and completion of client initiatives.
In December 2021, ACCSCIENT, LLC acquired IntraSystems. This acquisition has enabled IntraSystems to leverage resources across ACCSCIENT’s business units as well as expand its current suite of IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services to a national audience.
About ACCSCIENT
ACCSCIENT, headquartered in Dallas Texas, is a portfolio of globally based companies that provides services, solutions, and expertise in domains such as automation, cybersecurity, service management, ERP, cloud, and modern application development. ACCSCIENT offers industry-leading solutions and business services for aerospace and financial services verticals. With the ability to leverage resources around the world, ACCSCIENT provides its clients with a powerful combination of best-in-class skills, economic flexibility, and a client-centric experience.
ACCSCIENT was formed in 2017 as a partnership between FutureTech Holding Company, based in Atlanta, and Alaris Equity Partners, based in Calgary, Canada.
