Senator Santarsiero and Morrisville Borough Police Debut New Police Car

BUCKS COUNTY – November 2, 2022 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) visited the Morrisville Borough Police Department to present a check for $52,000, which was used to purchase and outfit a new police car for the department.

“Our community is safest when our police have the resources necessary to do their jobs,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I was happy to work with Morrisville Borough Police to identify the need for a new police vehicle and secure the funding to ensure the department has the tools and equipment necessary to keep our community safe.”

The new 2022 Ford Explorer was purchased in May and has been outfitted with new police equipment including radios, computers and sirens.

Morrisville Borough Police Chief George McClay expressed appreciation for the state funds to purchase the police car saying, “The Morrisville Police Department is grateful to State Senator Santarsiero for all of his support during these fiscally hard times.”

Sen. Santarsiero continued, “Dating back to my time as a Township Supervisor, I recognize the challenges our municipalities face to find the funding to meet all of their needs. I am happy to have secured these funds to assist Morrisville Borough Police with this purchase.”