Senator Santarsiero Secures $50,000 to Assist Solebury Township with Carversville Flood Control

BUCKS COUNTY – November 2, 2022 − State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) has announced $50,000 in state funds for Solebury Township to assist with a project to mitigate future flooding issues in Carversville.

“Carversville Village has experienced significant flooding events over the years, but was hit especially hard during Hurricane Ida,” said Senator Santarsiero. “After touring the damage and speaking with township staff, Solebury Township shared a plan for dredging and excavating part of the stream, which will help control future flooding from storms. As we continue to see more severe weather from climate change, it is more important than ever that we support our communities with flood control projects like the one Solebury Township is implementing.”

The funding will be used to clean the culvert and dredge parts of the stream, a tributary to Paunnacussing Creek, at Wismer Road and Carversville Road. It will include the removal of debris from the culvert and the use of excavation equipment for bulk excavation upstream. This is the first phase of a larger project that includes stream restoration along the Paunnacussing Creek.

“We’ve been working on many fronts since the destruction to Carversville caused by Ida in September of 2021 to get funding to address the long-term flooding risks faced by our residents,” said Solebury Township Board of Supervisors Chair Mark Baum Baicker. “Senator Santarsiero was able to get us these critical funds for badly-needed culvert dredging. Not only is that work so important on its own but it also seems to have created momentum toward getting us even more help, potentially on the federal level, for projects to shore up the banks of the Paunnacussing Creek through Carversville down to the Delaware River to mitigate future disasters.”