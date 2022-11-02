Governor McKee Cuts Ribbon on New Development in Providence Innovation and Design District

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today was joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos and members of the I-195 Commission to cut the ribbon on Emblem 125, a new mixed-used development in the Innovation and Design District in Providence. The project is home to 248 units which include specific units for workforce housing and over 22,000 square feet of ground floor retail space.

"Emblem 125 is a great additional to the Innovation and Design District," said Governor Dan McKee. "Both the residential and the retail components will contribute to the livelihood and the energy of the district, making the area even more attractive to entrepreneurs and other businesses."

"Bordered by urban trails, Emblem 125 is part of a better-connected Providence that is accessible to all," said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. "Developments like this one strengthen our communities by making it easier to live, work, and shop within your own neighborhood. I'm looking forward to working with our partners across the state to build more housing and make Rhode Island an even better place to live."

"This is an exciting day for the Commission as we celebrate the completion of another high-quality project in the District," said Marc Crisafulli, Vice Chair of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission. "We appreciate the successful partnership with EQT Exeter and are thankful for the leadership of Governor McKee and our colleagues in government who made sure that projects like this one stayed on track even during the most difficult time in our state's history."

"EQT Exeter is humbled and proud to be a part of such a transformational project for Providence and Rhode Island," said Gianni Parente, Investment Officer. "We were drawn to the project because of the ambition and promise of the I-195 Redevelopment District, and over the last four years, we have seen that promise come to life. We thank the I-195 Commission, the State of Rhode Island, the neighborhood, and all of our partners on this project for allowing us to be a part of this process."

Emblem 125 is located on parcel 28 in the center of the Innovation and Design District – bordered by Clifford, Richmond, Friendship and Chestnut streets. The project was developed by Exeter Property Group and the architects were Torti Gallas and ZDS.

Today's ribbon cutting comes just a week after Governor McKee and state officials broke ground on a 212,000 square-foot, 7-story building in the Innovation and Design District that will house the State's new health lab, life sciences labs for Brown University, and additional bio-technology space in the state's Innovation and Design District on the former I-195 land.

###