DATCP Announces Plans for Wisconsin Local Food Purchasing Agreement Program, Informational Webinar

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 2, 2022 
Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has signed a $2.94 million cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service to create the Wisconsin Local Food Purchasing Agreement (LFPA) Program. The new program aims to strengthen local and regional food systems, support Wisconsin farmers, and distribute fresh nutritious foods to underserved communities.

“We are excited for this partnership and this opportunity to provide our state's farmers with new markets, and nutritious food to those experiencing food insecurity," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “The connections and partnerships made through this program will help build a more resilient food supply chain that will last well into the future."

DATCP will work collaboratively with producers, distributors, food security organizations, and tribal partners to provide program development, coordinate transportation and logistics, and procure food from local producers. The following organizations will utilize funding to:

  • Marbleseed will provide producer education and technical assistance as well as offer $1.5 million in grants for farmers to provide food to underserved communities.
  • Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative will support the strategic movement of food around the state and engage aggregation businesses.
  • Wisconsin Farmers Union will work to further develop Wisconsin's local food network of farmers, local food businesses, food security partners, and non-profit organizations by organizing online resources and mapping local food system partners.

DATCP w​ill hold an informational webinar on November 21, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m to discuss the program and how businesses and organizations can contribute. Registration for the webinar is required and available at on DATCP's LFPA webpage.

For more information on the Wisconsin LFPA Program, visit DATCP's LFPA webpage.

###

