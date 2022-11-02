Mónica de la Torre, Accomplished Public Interest Attorney and Philanthropist, Joins TechnoServe’s Board of Directors
Ms. de la Torre brings extensive experience in organizational management and advocacy to the international development nonprofit.
We are thrilled to welcome Mónica and her wealth of experience to our board of directors.”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International development nonprofit TechnoServe announced that Mónica de la Torre was confirmed to its board of directors at the board's meeting in New York on October 18.
— TechnoServe board chairs Rachel Hines and Michael Bush
Since 2017, Ms. de la Torre has served as the co-founder and president of the Fundación Colibrí, established after Hurricane Maria to support transformational change and long-term recovery in Puerto Rico.
Ms. de la Torre has also had a prominent career as a public advocate attorney in the areas of family, immigration, and public benefits law, most recently as director of Legal Services Center at The Door, a New York City-based organization that services at-risk adolescents. Prior to joining The Door, she was the acting director of the Public Interest Law Center at New York University School of Law and a staff attorney at Queens Legal Services.
A seasoned nonprofit leader, Ms. de la Torre has served on the board of The Door for the past 18 years and for the last 12 years has been a trustee on the board of the Broome Street Academy, a New York City charter school that targets the needs of young people who are homeless or receiving foster care services by integrating academic and youth development services. She’s also a member of the governing board of Espacios Abiertos, an organization that promotes an open, transparent, and more democratic society in Puerto Rico.
Ms. de la Torre was born in Puerto Rico and joins the board of TechnoServe amid a successful partnership between the nonprofit and Fundación Colibrí on the island: the two organizations are working with Nespresso and the Hispanic Federation on the Revivamos Nuestro Café program to help farmers rebuild Puerto Rico’s coffee industry.
“I’ve had the opportunity to observe TechnoServe’s transformational work first-hand,” said Ms. de la Torre. “I am excited to help grow the organization’s impact not only in Puerto Rico but around the globe.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Mónica and her wealth of experience to our board of directors,” said TechnoServe board chairs Rachel Hines and Michael Bush in a statement. “From providing legal services to at-risk teens in New York to helping to lead Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricane Maria, she has shown a tremendous commitment to making the world a better, more just place–a commitment that will serve to make TechnoServe an even more effective organization.”
##
About TechnoServe
Founded in 1968, TechnoServe is a leader in harnessing the power of the private sector to help people lift themselves out of poverty for good. A non-profit organization working in 30 countries, we work with people to build a better future through regenerative farms, businesses, and markets that increase incomes. Our vision is a sustainable world where all people in low-income communities have the opportunity to prosper.
More information at: Twitter: @TechnoServe | Facebook: @TechnoServe | LinkedIn: @TechnoServe
Nicholas Rosen
TechnoServe
email us here