Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Size to Cross $8,126.0 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vital signs monitoring devices market size was US$ 4,960.0 million in 2021. The global vital signs monitoring devices market is expected to grow to US$ 8,126.0 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030. On the basis of volume, the global vital signs monitoring devices market will grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Market Insights
Vital signs monitoring devices find clinical applications in the measurement of pulse rate, respiration rate, body temperature, blood pressure, etc. The vital signs monitoring devices give a thorough analysis of the patient's clinical conditions. These devices are used by nursing assistants or technicians in healthcare spaces.
On the basis of measuring parameters, the blood pressure segment garners the highest market share because of the growing demand for BP monitoring, whereas the oxygen segment will exhibit the highest growth rate.
By application, the intensive care segment is maintaining its lead in the vital signs monitoring devices market by holding the highest market share and will also exhibit the highest CAGR.
On the basis of form, the portable segment garners the highest share in the vital signs monitoring devices market and will also exhibit the highest CAGR.
On the basis of end-user, the hospital segment held dominance in the vital signs monitoring devices market because of the large patient pool, while the ambulatory center segment will exhibit the highest growth rate.
Factors Influencing the Market
Drivers
Home care is emerging as a significant trend across the globe, which will bring untapped growth opportunities for the vital signs monitoring devices market. Apart from that, the accelerating rate of chronic diseases, accompanied by the rising rate of the geriatric population, will spark unprecedented growth in the vital signs monitoring devices market.
The introduction of economical and easy-to-use healthcare solutions will bring multifold opportunities for the market as people are emphasizing regular checkups. Smart healthcare monitoring systems are gaining significant traction in the healthcare and home care spaces, thereby driving the vital signs monitoring devices market forward.
The accelerating rate of chronic diseases, including diabetes, obesity, heart disease, asthma, etc., will present attractive prospects for the vital signs monitoring devices market. Moreover, cardiovascular disorders are causing the maximum number of deaths worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO reports that diabetes is expected to emerge as the sixth biggest cause of death by 2030.
Restraints
The growing demand for low-cost devices, along with the presence of a high range of counterfeit products, may impact public confidence in the vital signs monitoring devices market. Counterfeit vital signs medical devices significantly affect brand equity and pose threat to health.
Trend
Partnerships among industry giants for new product launches and company expansion will present attractive prospects for market growth. Additionally, the new revolution of smart devices and digital monitoring solutions in the healthcare sector will reshape the potential of the vital signs monitoring devices market.
Regional Analysis
Western Europe garners the highest share in the Europe Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market-
In Europe vital signs monitoring devices market, Western Europe garners the highest share and is expected to maintain the same foothold by registering the highest CAGR of 5.6%. The growth of the Western Europe vital signs monitoring devices market is linked to the high death rate due to chronic diseases and amplifying demand for cost-efficient treatment. On the basis of application, the intensive care segment leads with the highest share and will also exhibit the highest growth rate.
The US garners the lion's share in the North America Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market
The US garners the highest share in the vital signs monitoring devices market of North America, while Canada will exhibit the highest growth rate of 6.8%. The growth of the Canada vital signs monitoring devices market will be because of the growing awareness about healthcare services together with easy access to healthcare services. Additionally, on the basis of measuring parameters, the blood pressure segment will dominate this regional vital signs monitoring devices market.
China holds lion's share in the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market of the Asia-Pacific
In the Asia-Pacific vital signs monitoring devices market, China leads with the highest market share, while India will exhibit an excellent CAGR of 7.4%. Industry players are expected to confront myriad growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific because of its high population base and growing patient awareness regarding advanced monitoring devices. Further, the growing incidences of infectious diseases, including malaria and typhoid, along with the rising trend of home healthcare, will contribute to the growth of the vital signs monitoring devices market. On the basis of form factor, the portable segment garners the highest share and will also exhibit the highest CAGR in the vital signs monitoring devices market.
South Africa holds dominance in the Middle East & Africa Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market-
South Africa is maintaining dominance in the MEA vital signs monitoring devices market and will also exhibit the highest CAGR due to the rapidly growing medical industry of the region. On the basis of measuring parameters, the oxygen segment will exhibit the highest growth rate in the MEA vital signs monitoring devices market.
Brazil is maintaining its dominance in the South America Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market-
Brazil, in South America vital signs monitoring devices, leads with the highest share, while Argentina is expected to project the highest CAGR. The hospital segment, on the basis of end-users, garnered the largest share in the South America vital signs monitoring devices because of the large patient pool, combined with the high financing capability of the end-users. However, the ambulatory center segment will exhibit the highest CAGR in the South America vital signs monitoring devices market.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players analyzed in the vital signs monitoring devices market include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Masimo Corporation, GE Healthcare, Mediaid, Inc., A&D Company Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, SunTech Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips, CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Nonin Medical Inc., Clarity Medical, DRE Medical, Smiths Group plc., Omron Corporation, etc.
Segmentation Overview
Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market is segmented based on measuring parameters, application, form factor, end-user, and region. The industry trends in the global vital signs monitoring devices market are subdivided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.
By Measuring Parameters:
Oxygen
Blood Pressure
Temperature
ECG
Carbon dioxide
Respiratory
Heart Rate
Blood Glucose
Cardiac output
Others
By Application:
Intensive Care
Veterinary
Ambulatory
Emergency
Clinical
Transport
Anesthesia
Others
By Form Factor:
Portable
Handheld
Wearable
Compact (Tabletop)
Modular
Floor standing
Tunnel
By End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Centers
Home Healthcare
Veterinary Clinics
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
