Balcony Real Estate Partners With Side, Taking Its Adaptive Style and Modern Approach to New Heights

Balcony Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balcony Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Balcony Real Estate, a company that empowers clients by providing value-added service, is fueled by the industry's most advanced platform.

Balcony Real Estate was founded by Michael Bang, a real estate agent since 2015 who became a distinguished multiyear member of the Sacramento Association of REALTORS® Masters Club before earning his broker license in 2021. Specializing in serving first-time buyers and sellers with his tech-forward approach, Bang generated $10.8 million in sales in 2021 and has amassed $45 million throughout his career. Balcony Real Estate, Bang's latest venture, serves buyers and sellers throughout Greater Sacramento.

"With an innovative approach and proven strategies, Balcony Real Estate empowers buyers and sellers," Bang said. "We're an established and reputable presence in the real estate industry."

Partnering with Side will ensure Balcony Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Balcony Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Balcony Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal solutions provide me with the generous support I need to grow my company successfully," Bang said.

About Balcony Real Estate

Balcony Real Estate is about the people it serves. Understanding that the definition of home has changed dramatically in recent years, Balcony agents tailor their approach to align with each client's specific needs. The team bolsters its fresh mindset with tech-forward tools and proven techniques to empower clients through wealth-building. At Balcony, the difference is seen in its service and felt in its results. For more information, visit http://www.balconyre.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.side.com.

Media Contact

Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, press@sideinc.com

SOURCE Side