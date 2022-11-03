Cell Microsystems Receives 2022 Novel Product Award at Merck Technology Symposium

Submit Release
UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell Microsystems Inc., a developer of advanced research tools for single cell workflows, was awarded the 2022 Novel Product Award at the 26th Annual Merck Technology Symposium.

At this symposium, a panel of R&D Scientists selected Cell Microsystems’ CellRaft AIR® System as one of three award winners. “We are honored to receive this award,” said Gary Pace, CEO of Cell Microsystems. “It demonstrates that the scientific community recognizes the value of CellRaft® Technology and the benefits it can bring to researchers by increasing the number of monoclonal colonies that can be generated for downstream analysis, even for sensitive cell lines.”

The proprietary CellRaft Technology helps scientists overcome the limitations of current technologies for cell sorting, single cell cloning, and isolation, avoiding the disadvantages of cellular damage, slow workflows, questions of clonality, and low viability that have remained outstanding problems. The CellRaft AIR System is an integrated platform that encompasses imaging, tracking, analysis, and automated isolation of verified monoclonal cultures. It offers significant cost-savings, increased viability, and high outgrowth advantages over other systems that require additional space, equipment, and manual labor.

To learn more about CellRaft Technology, visit cellmicrosystems.com.

About Cell Microsystems

Cell Microsystems’ lead products, the CellRaft AIR® System and CellRaft® Arrays, enable complex workflows to be performed on a single consumable, including clonal propagation of single cells for CRISPR gene editing, cell line development, stem cell studies, organoids, and other 3D cultures, cell-based assays, and genomics research. The System uses real-time on-array image analysis under standard culture conditions that enables single cells or clones to be independently isolated for additional culturing or downstream analysis. The System enables single cell workflows with unperturbed phenotypes, high viability, and efficient yields to produce results with faster turnaround times to downstream analysis and with richer datasets for discovery and translational research. Learn more at www.cellmicrosystems.com.

