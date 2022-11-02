Global Salmon Market Revenue to Surpass $27,344.0 million by 2027 at 4.6% CAGR – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global salmon market size was US$ 20,880.5 million in 2021. The global salmon market is expected to grow to US$ 27,344.0 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027. On the basis of volume, the global salmon market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
Salmon is a nutrient-rich fish diet that may even help in the treatment of a variety of chronic diseases. Salmon is incorporated with the long-chain omega-3 fatty acids eicosatetraenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Moreover, salmon has a low overall fat content and a high protein, vitamin, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acid content.
The Atlantic salmon species segment holds the largest market share and will also experience the highest CAGR, while the farmed fish type segment will lead with the highest market share.
On the basis of product type, the canned segment is holding lead due to the fact that it is the most expensive food and easy to carry, while the fresh segment will exhibit the highest CAGR due to the benefits like long shelf life. The retail distribution channel leads in the salmon market due to the wide popularity of salmon.
Based on Region, Europe leads in the salmon market, while Asia-Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR in the global salmon market because of the escalating demand for salmon and the high disposable income of people in Europe. While the growth of the Asia-Pacific salmon market will be linked to the high consumer knowledge and the rise of the e-commerce industry.
Factors Influencing the Market
Growing knowledge among the general public related to the health benefits of salmon and its high nutritional value will shape the scope of the global salmon market. The global salmon market will also benefit from the upsurging cases of chronic conditions, accompanied by the amplifying demand for healthy food. Other factors like expanding population, rising literacy level, and technological advancement will outline the scope of the global salmon market. Sedentary lifestyles and irregularity in routine healthcare checkups have been growing among people, which is resulting in a significant increase in the cases of obesity, heart disease, and hypertension, which are driving high demand for nutrients, vitamins, and protein-rich salmon.
Restraints
During the predicted period, the depletion of marine species is a significant restraint on the expansion of the salmon market.
Global Salmon Market: Regional Analysis
Germany holds dominance in the Europe Salmon Market
In the Europe salmon market, Germany holds dominance with the largest share, while Russia will exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.0%. The farmed fish type leads in the Europe salmon market and will exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.1%.
US leads in the North America Salmon Market
In the North America salmon market, the US holds dominance, while Mexico will exhibit the highest growth rate because of the presence of leading manufacturers, including Cooke Aquaculture Inc. By species, the Atlantic salmon segment dominates the global salmon market, and will maintain its dominance in the coming years.
China dominates the Asia-Pacific Salmon Market
China, in the Asia-Pacific salmon market, is the highest shareholder and will maintain its hold in the same place by registering the highest CAGR of 6.7%. The growth of the China salmon market is linked to the growing consumer knowledge about the benefits of salmon, combined with the amplifying growth of the e-commerce sector. The canned products segment leads in the Asia-Pacific salmon market, while the fresh product type segment will exhibit the highest CAGR.
South Africa is likely to hold dominance in the Middle East & Africa Salmon Market
South Africa is maintaining its lead in the MEA salmon market by holding the highest market share in 2021 and will exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years. The retail segment, in terms of distribution channel, is maintaining its lead in the Middle East & Africa salmon market.
Brazil leads in the South America Salmon Market
In the South America salmon market, Brazil is the largest shareholding market and will maintain its lead in the coming years. The retail segment, on the basis of the distribution channel, holds dominance in the South America salmon market and will also exhibit the highest CAGR during the study period.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players analyzed in the global salmon market include Camanchaca S.A., Cermaq Group AS, Blumar S.A., Nordlaks Produkter AS, Mowi ASA, SalMar ASA, AquaChile, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Bremnes Seashore AS, Sinkaberg Hansen AS, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Greig Seafood, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Nova Sea AS, Tassal Limited, Multiexport Foods S.A., etc.
Segmentation Overview
Global Salmon Market is segmented based on species, fish type, product type, distribution channel, and region. The industry trends in the global salmon market are subdivided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.
Following are the different segments of the Global Salmon Market:
By Species:
Atlantic
Pink
Chum/Dog
Coho
Sockeye
Others
By Fish Type:
Farmed
Wild
By Product Type:
Frozen
Fresh
Canned
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Retail
E-commerce (online)
Brick & Mortar Stores (offline)
HoReCa & Wholesale
Processed Food Industry
Other Institutional Customers
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
South Korea
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
