Arkisys Announces ‘Embark’ Program to Accelerate Early-Stage Space Business Opportunities

The program offers a unique opportunity to US companies looking to utilize the on-orbit Port, one of the world’s most accessible and affordable space platforms

LOS ALAMITOS,, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkisys today announces the launch of the ‘Embark’ program, a global initiative designed to open new doors for innovators by accelerating and simplifying access to orbit for their early-stage technologies and business ideas. For this first phase, only U.S. companies who currently are in the process of or were recently funded as part of any SBIR/STTR Phase I or II effort are eligible. These companies are being offered a unique opportunity to utilize Arkisys’ on-orbit Space Port as an addition or alternative to the government-funded effort. Typically, SBIR/STTR follow-on contracts are limited leaving some worthy efforts without a defined path forward. Arkisys via Embark can provide these companies the option to continue their work and get their innovations launched into orbit. Once on board, additional opportunities are available to scale the experiments and collaborate with others on the Port.

The Embark U.S. program is just the first step in a global initiative, and additional opportunities to participate will be made available approximately every quarter. Embark is one element of Arkisys’ mission is to accelerate worldwide innovation in near and cis-lunar space and simplify on-orbit risk reduction and operations for anyone. The Port enables its customers easy and secure access to transportation, on-orbit assembly, hosted Port services, and payloads through Arkisys’ software platform. Participants in Embark will gain the opportunity to explore new scientific and commercial expeditions, rapidly pursue revenue-generating markets, and operate new technologies and platforms in orbit.

“Accelerating the transition from innovative concept to a product or operation is something we believe in enabling for the Space industry,” says Dan Lopez, CBMO for Arkisys. “We have the ability to take the unique investment made by the USG through the powerful SBIR/STTR program and offer a unique opportunity to fly hardware for companies at early stage development that may never make it out of the Phase I/II cycle, helping to amplify the initial goals of these programs.”

An informational webinar will be held virtually on November 10 from 10-11 am PST. U.S. Companies and Individuals will learn more about the Embark U.S. program and how it can help them accelerate their technology or product to the expanding LEO and cis-lunar economy and market. You do not need to be currently funded by an SBIR/STTR to attend, as this program is anticipated to become a rolling activity with many opportunities. Sign up here in order to confirm your attendance: https://www.arkisys.com/embark

Sign up for the Embark US Program: https://www.arkisys.com/embark-us