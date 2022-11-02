Submit Release
KP RE CAPITAL GROUP EXPLORE INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT OPORTUNITIES IN THE DFW METRO PLEX AS WELL AS NORTH TEXAS MARKET

DALLAS, TX, U.S., November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KP RE Capital group is a multifaceted direct lender who specializes in residential and investment property. Known for a being a quality developer of higher end properties in select markets, this moves to enter into the Texas market could also open doors into other verticals such as energy and large land acquisitions.

KP RE has office locations in both New Jersey and Southern California (with both founding partners being located there), as the new C.O.O. Scott Ward being a current resident of Frisco Texas, it may make sense to grab a foot hold. KP RE has just secured initial investments from a group in Irvine CA to begin operations internal operations as they have also begun a massive capital raise for their 100M REIT specializing in bridge loans and aggregation, also launching a new FIN TECH platform they will introduce in the first quarter of 2023.

The NORTH TEXAS development market is extremely hot at the moment, and with no signs of slowing down KP RE Capital Group sees this as stable development bounty for years to come. Statistically there are very clear numbers in support of this, such as average home prices in Dallas increasing over 19%, Ft Worth 24,8% and Celina/Prosper up over 18.2%. With so many new jobs and companies coming to this sector of North Texas and the surrounding DFW Metro plex, KP RE views this area as a “must research” MSA for both quality investments and as a benefit to their REIT/Debt Fund participants.

KP RE has also engaged and partnered with such heavy weights in the Private Money Lending space such as Geraci Law (Geraci Law Firm), Armanino (Armanino LLP - Accounting, Business Consulting and Technology Solution Experts) and AppFolio (Property Management Software | AppFolio Property Management) to ensure a modern and fresh approach to the platforms investing. Along with creating their own in-house tech play, there looks to be nothing short of quality investments and solid management for the future ahead. Data sourced from Here

