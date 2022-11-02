Award-Winning Mother-Daughter Tech Duo Leading the Way for Black Women

Tech Award Winners - Internet Marketing Agency Owners - Max Mobile Solutions Founder & Internet Marketing Specialist Maxine Ebegbuzie | Applied AI Specialist, Software & Web Developer Nwanneka Baraka Mother-Daughter Powerhouse Tech Duo - Owners of Max Mobile Solutions

This Canadian mother-daughter team on the cutting edge of everything internet marketing consists of the 1st two Black women ever to win WETech Awards.

Access to the digital world and online spaces has become vital for everyday tasks & necessities ... It is so important now more than ever that the internet & online spaces be accessible to everyone.” — Nwanneka Baraka

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the current underrepresentation of Black women in today’s digital marketing and tech world, this Black-owned business is bucking that trend and making its mark. Maxine Ebegbuzie and Nwanneka Baraka are an award-winning and groundbreaking Canadian mother-daughter team who are riding on the cutting edge of everything internet marketing.Together they have built the eminently successful company Max Mobile Solutions , and both were recently recognized at the 2022 WETech Alliance’s Tech Awards. Their company is known for not only launching brands and creating high-converting interactive websites but also for helping businesses consistently grow and reach their goals. Max Mobile Solutions’ business consultation services incorporate comprehensive business growth strategies including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click ads, email marketing, and automation, brand development, content creation, graphic design, lead generation, and more.Maxine has been leading the way in the media landscape for over 20 years and it is therefore hardly surprising that she was honored with the title of 2022 Tech Woman of the Year. This is the first time a Black woman has received the award and is proof positive that she is using all her experience to expand the narrative in the constantly improving and changing worldwide tech industry.Maxine, a business consultant, web designer, and search engine optimization specialist, has multiple degrees and certificates in her chosen fields, always driven by an insatiable appetite to make an impact from an early age. Ebegbuzie-Shelton is also a 3-time award-winning radio broadcaster and producer with her live show Thursday Nite Jamz on CJAM radio. She was only 14 years old on the day of her first show and now has 28+ years of expertise in captivating targeted audiences. That energy and passion to commit and deliver extraordinary work have now been imparted to her daughter Nwanneka.At the age of 17, she is already an accomplished applied AI specialist, software/web developer, and proficient programmer in multiple computer coding languages. She has been coding for nearly a third of her young life, and recently acquired professional credentials through online certificate courses by IBM, the University of Michigan, and John Hopkins University. Nwanneka is also an artist and poet, and for this inspirational collection of empowering skills, she also received The Tech Student/Young Professional of the Year 2022 award at the same WETech Alliance’s Tech Awards.With multi-generation leadership with a wide array of skillsets at Max-Mobile Solutions, this forward-thinking, full-service internet marketing, tech, and public relations firm, has an edge over many in the field; helping companies dominate, convert, and stretch brand recognition and visibility worldwide!Because of Maxine Ebegbuzie's track record of advancing and erecting 7+ local organizations and advancing several companies utilizing her tech and marketing expertise, and her heavy community work over the last 2 decades, she won by a landslide in the community votes and the judge's panel for the significant contributions she has made to the tech and general community at large. Maxine Ebegbuzie holds 2 degrees: a Bachelor of Education, a Bachelor of Commerce, and a Diploma in Accounting with several professional specializations in web development, search engine optimization (SEO), traditional marketing, web accessibility , video production, and graphic design. She exudes enthusiasm in everything she sets her hands to. And is an experienced brand specialist, PR rep, digital marketer, and content creator who leverages AI, and machine learning to ensure optimal results for all her clients and projects.This powerhouse duo has also made it their priority to hold the banner for inclusivity. From conducting seminars for leaders of corporations on managing AI bias to encouraging businesses to make inclusive web platforms a top priority for potential clients with temporary and permanent disabilities, this duo and their team are determined to make a real impact. Ebegbuzie says, “we exist to make an impact whether it be as an individual or through using my skills for good. Communities and families with members that are disabled are often forgotten by companies. We’ve experienced a massive shift in the online world since the pandemic, making the web a major source for purchasing products and services. It is our duty as businesses, as providers to make sure everyone has an equal opportunity to engage with our brands. Unknown to many is that the disposable income of these households is estimated to be worth $13 trillion in the US and $311 billion in Canada alone. Bottom line, investing in this community benefits everyone!”Nwanneka, who heads the development team for web accessibility projects remarked, "It is so important, now more than ever, that the internet be accessible and online spaces be available for everyone."Combined with their unique, top-tier SEO services where 98% of their clients rank for several keywords on the first page of search engines within the first year at the local, regional, national and international level, you can understand why their intuitive technology and creative branding agency is in high demand. They have specific teams of specialists designated to serving the cannabis, medical, legal, food, real estate, and auto industries to name a few, and premium press release distribution in 167 countries to top newswire services including TV and Radio outlets worldwide. They help brands go from zero to hero in as little as one aggressive campaign.So no matter the industry, no matter the goal, the highly skilled duo of Maxine Ebegbuzie-Shelton and Nwanneka Baraka are the only choice for your marketing and media needs.

Black Women Tech Award Winners | Mother & Daughter Win | Tech Award Winners in Canada