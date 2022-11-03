Submit Release
Vancouver, WA Community Supports Transgender Residents

1000+ community members, human rights campaign sign petition demanding termination of VPD officer Reynolds after harmful statement against transgender people.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One thousand (and counting) local residents are showing their support for the transgender community in Vancouver, Washington by signing a petition demanding the immediate termination of officer Rey Reynolds from the Vancouver Police Department.

On September 24, 2022, Vancouver Police Department officer Rey Reynolds claimed that in his capacity as a VPD officer, he could and wanted to arrest transgender people under obscenity laws. Fast forward to 14:55 in this video to see the statement.

This is an outrageously harmful comment - it has left Vancouver’s transgender community feeling afraid to even leave their own homes in fear of being targeted by the VPD.

Vancouver residents and businesses are asking that the city of Vancouver offer a statement in support of the transgender community, and reassurance that these claims made by officer Reynolds are not, in fact, something that can or will happen in the city of Vancouver. They demand that the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Police Department comply with section 7.10 of the city charter and immediately terminate Officer Reynolds.

Officer Reynolds is now under a Professional Standards Unit investigation for his comments, according to Vancouver Police spokeswoman Kim Kapp.

Signers of the petition include local residents, businesses, and organizations who show support for the transgender community of Vancouver.

The Human Rights Campaign (hrc.org) endorses this petition.

Citizens of Vancouver, WA

